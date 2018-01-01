Oral anticoagulants and liver injury: the threat of uncontrolled confounding

Article Text
The Authors’ reply: We value the comments from Drs De Ponti and Raschi about our manuscript reporting the association of oral anticoagulation initiation with the risk of hospitalisation for liver injury1 As they summarise in their letter,2 we showed that among patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation (AF) initiating oral anticoagulation, the risk of liver injury hospitalisation was highest among those starting warfarin and lowest for dabigatran. Our findings are consistent with those from the large phase …
