Incidence, predictors and clinical outcomes of residual stenosis after aortic valve-in-valve

Abstract
Objective We aimed to analyse the incidence of prosthesis–patient mismatch (PPM) and elevated gradients after aortic valve in valve (ViV), and to evaluate predictors and associations with clinical outcomes of this adverse event.
Methods A total of 910 aortic ViV patients were investigated. Elevated residual gradients were defined as ≥20 mm Hg. PPM was identified based on the indexed effective orifice area (EOA), measured by echocardiography, and patient body mass index (BMI). Moderate and severe PPM (cases) were defined by European Association of Cardiovascular Imaging (EACVI) criteria and compared with patients without PPM (controls).
Results Moderate or greater PPM was found in 61% of the patients, and severe in 24.6%. Elevated residual gradients were found in 27.9%. Independent risk factors for the occurrence of lower indexed EOA and therefore severe PPM were higher gradients of the failed bioprosthesis at baseline (unstandardised beta −0.023; 95% CI −0.032 to –0.014; P<0.001), a stented (vs a stentless) surgical bioprosthesis (unstandardised beta −0.11; 95% CI −0.161 to –0.071; P<0.001), higher BMI (unstandardised beta −0.01; 95% CI −0.013 to –0.007; P<0.001) and implantation of a SAPIEN/SAPIEN XT/SAPIEN 3 transcatheter device (unstandardised beta −0.064; 95% CI −0.095 to –0.032; P<0.001). Neither severe PPM nor elevated gradients had an association with VARC II-defined outcomes or 1-year survival (90.9% severe vs 91.5% moderate vs 89.3% none, P=0.44).
Conclusions Severe PPM and elevated gradients after aortic ViV are very common but were not associated with short-term survival and clinical outcomes. The long-term effect of poor post-ViV haemodynamics on clinical outcomes requires further evaluation.
Introduction
Because it is less invasive than reoperation, transcatheter aortic valve-in-valve (ViV) implantation is an appealing treatment option for patients with degenerated bioprostheses. However, data from the Valve-in-Valve International Data (VIVID) Registry have identified several major concerns with this technique: coronary obstruction, malposition and elevated residual gradients.1 Over the last decades, elevated gradients have been extensively studied in patients following surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR) with bioprostheses. Prosthesis–patient mismatch (PPM), a phenomenon wherein the valve prosthesis is too small for the individual patient’s body size, is closely related to elevated gradients.2 It is not yet clear whether PPM after transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) or ViV procedures is comparable to PPM after SAVR, and whether surgical definitions of PPM can be applied in this context.3
In this study, we aimed to (1) analyse the incidence of PPM and elevated gradients after aortic ViV procedures, (2) describe predictors for the occurrence of severe PPM after aortic ViV procedures, and (3) elucidate the association of severe PPM and elevated gradients with clinical outcomes in this particular patient cohort.
Methods
Registry design
The VIVID Registry was initiated in 2010 and designed to collect data on ViV procedures.1 4 A total of 120 centres from Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East contributed data. Data were collected between 2007 and 2015 using a dedicated case report form. All inconsistencies were resolved directly with local investigators and onsite data monitoring. All patients gave written informed consent to a transcatheter aortic ViV procedure. The inclusion of patients was approved at each centre by a local ethics committee.
Definitions and patient selection
The major inclusion criterion for the current investigation was availability of postprocedural echocardiographic data. PPM was defined using the effective orifice area (EOA) after ViV procedure indexed by body surface area (calculated using the Mosteller formula). According to the latest European Association of Cardiovascular Imaging (EACVI) recommendations, for patients with body mass index (BMI) <30 kg/m2, indexed EOA between 0.65 and 0.85 cm²/m² was considered moderate PPM, and <0.65 cm²/m² was considered severe PPM.5 For patients with BMI ≥30 kg/m2, indexed EOA between 0.55 and 0.7 cm²/m² was considered moderate PPM, and <0.55 cm²/m² was considered severe PPM.5 Elevated residual gradients were defined as mean transprosthetic gradients ≥20 mm Hg in the discharge echocardiogram, according to the Valve Academic Research Consortium (VARC II) criteria.6 Major clinical endpoints were assessed according to VARC II definitions.6
The study initially had a population composed of 1508 patients, included between April 2007 and December 2015. Patients were excluded due to a lack of height (n=57), weight (n=4) and postprocedural EOA at discharge (n=537) information, as these parameters are needed to classify PPM.
Statistical analysis
Results are presented as mean±SD for continuous variables with normal distribution, as median (IQR) for continuous variables without normal distribution and as percentage for categorical data. One-way analysis of variance testing was used to compare normally distributed continuous variables between PPM groups. Tukey’s range test was used for post hoc analysis. For analysis of continuous variables in patients with or without elevated gradients, the Student’s t-test was used. The median test was used for variables not normally distributed, and the χ2 or Fisher exact tests were used to compare categorical variables. Time-to-event curves were generated using the Kaplan-Meier method, and results were compared using the log-rank statistic. Cox regression was performed for survival using separate models for severe PPM and elevated mean gradients. A power regression (y=αxβ) was done to build the curve associating gradients and indexed EOA. For the modelling of the linear multivariate analysis, parameters of clinical interest were included by way of forward selection to determine the association with indexed EOA (ie, the measure on which PPM of the transcatheter heart valve (THV) is based) and postprocedural mean gradients. The results of the multivariate analysis are unstandardised betas with 95% CI and standardised betas. For all analyses, a two-sided P<0.05 was considered statistically significant. Patients with missing parameters were excluded from the model. Statistical analysis was performed using SPSS V.22 statistical software (IBM SPSS, Armonk, New York, USA) and Microsoft Excel for Mac 15 (Microsoft, Redmond, Washington, USA).
Results
A total of 910 aortic ViV procedures from the VIVID registry were included in the current analysis. Patient baseline characteristics are summarised in table 1. Surgical valve characteristics and procedural characteristics are available in table 2. Moderate PPM occurred in 331 patients (36.4%), and severe PPM in 224 patients (24.6%). Elevated residual gradients after ViV were present in 254 patients (27.9%).
Haemodynamic results
Mean aortic gradients were significantly higher in patients with moderate or severe PPM (table 3). There was no clinically significant change in mean aortic gradients over a 1-year follow-up. A scatter plot of the mean aortic gradient against the indexed EOA showed an inverse relation with lower gradients in patients with a larger indexed EOA (figure 1).
VARC II outcomes and survival
NYHA class after ViV procedure was not different in patients with or without PPM (table 3). There were no differences in clinical outcomes according to VARC definitions (figure 2). There were a total of 59 deaths at the end of follow-up (27 no PPM, 19 moderate PPM, 13 severe PPM). Thirty-day mortality was higher in the no PPM group (3.7% vs 1% moderate vs 1.4% severe, P=0.04). Kaplan-Meier estimations demonstrated no differences in survival up to 1 year in patients stratified by PPM groups, or by gradients < or ≥ 20 mm Hg (figures 3 and 4). Cox regressions demonstrated a HR (95% CI) of 0.72 (0.4 to 1.3, P=0.33) for the comparison of severe PPM versus other cases and a HR (95% CI) of 0.96 (0.54 to 1.7, P=0.88) for the comparison of elevated mean gradients versus other cases.
Predictors for PPM and elevated gradients
Univariate analysis demonstrated a higher incidence of moderate and severe PPM in patients who had a smaller and more severely stenosed failed surgical bioprosthesis, who had a stented failed surgical bioprosthesis, underwent balloon predilatation and were treated with an Edwards SAPIEN/SAPIEN XT/SAPIEN 3 valve (tables 1 and 2). When stratifying the patients according to gradients < and ≥20 mm Hg, the patients with elevated gradients had a lower Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) score and a better NYHA class at baseline, and also had a smaller and more severely stenosed failed surgical bioprosthesis, more commonly had a stented failed surgical bioprosthesis, were more likely to have had a preinflation and were usually treated with an Edwards SAPIEN valve (tables 1 and 2). Linear multivariate analysis (table 4) demonstrated that greater BMIs, stented surgical valves, higher baseline mean gradients and use of SAPIEN family bioprostheses were associated with lower indexed EOAs (P<0.001 for all). Additionally, stented surgical valves, higher baseline mean gradients and SAPIEN family bioprostheses were also associated with greater postprocedural mean gradients (P<0.001 for all).
Discussion
The main results from this study are as follows: (1) PPM is a frequent finding after ViV procedures; (2) risk factors for the lower indexed EOA and therefore occurrence of PPM are greater BMI, higher baseline gradients of the failed surgical bioprosthesis, a stented failed surgical bioprosthesis and implantation of an Edwards SAPIEN prosthesis; and (3) neither PPM nor high residual gradient had an association with short-term clinical outcomes and survival.
The landmark VIVID aortic analysis demonstrated that elevated gradients are a common finding after ViV procedures.1 The current subanalysis reveals that moderate or greater PPM occurred in 61% of patients when the classical surgical PPM definitions2 were applied. Consequently, risk factors for PPM and strategies to avoid it are subject to study. However, until now there were no detailed data about the clinical association of PPM to outcomes after ViV procedures.
Prediction of PPM after ViV procedures
Independent predictors for lower indexed EOA include stenotic surgical valves, stented surgical valves and SAPIEN implantation. The risk factor of more severe stenosis of the failed bioprosthesis can be seen as a surrogate for smaller sized geometry, leading to implantation of smaller ViV prostheses with consequently smaller orifice areas. Stented surgical valves naturally have more foreign material (ie, prosthetic stent and sewing ring), obstructing more of the potential space for blood flow when compared with stentless valves. Accordingly, it is not surprising that stented surgical valves are at significantly elevated risk for severe PPM after a ViV procedure is performed. The risk factor of SAPIEN implantation is a potentially modifiable (or, at least, optimisable) parameter which can be influenced by the implanting physician, as the depth of implantation has recently been identified by a VIVID substudy as an important factor for improved haemodynamics.7 In summary, according to the presented data, the occurrence of PPM after ViV procedures can be in part anticipated and avoided. Another approach to improve haemodynamics after ViV has recently been introduced: bioprosthetic valve fracture using a high-pressure balloon has been shown to be safe and effective in a case series.8
Association of PPM with outcomes after ViV procedures
There is a large body of evidence showing that PPM after SAVR negatively affects survival,9 left ventricular remodelling,10 exercise capacity11 and quality of life.12 It is largely concluded that elevated gradients can be held responsible for the negative effects of PPM. In the ViV cohort, we did demonstrate higher gradients in the severe PPM group compared with moderate or no PPM groups (table 3). Pibarot and Dumesnil have described the inverse association of the mean transaortic gradient after valve replacement and the indexed EOA.2 This relation is also seen in the present dataset (figure 1), although the statistical association is not strong (R²=0.26).
No effect of moderate or severe PPM was seen on VARC II-defined endpoints, such as bleeding, stroke or acute kidney injury (figure 2). Functional improvement according to NYHA classification after the ViV procedure was similar in patients with or without PPM (table 3). Kaplan-Meier survival analysis showed no difference in survival up to 1 year after ViV in patients stratified by degree of PPM (figure 3). Under the assumption that elevated gradients are responsible for the negative outcomes historically associated with PPM, we also compared patients with gradients < and ≥ 20 mm Hg, but found no association with survival (figure 4).
A lack of demonstrable association of PPM with clinical outcomes after ViV procedures may be due to inaccurate measure of PPM by echocardiography in ViV patients. Among the parameters required to calculate the EOA by the continuity equation, the left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT) area is the one that is the most susceptible to measurement errors. When a bioprosthesis and a TAVI prosthesis are in place in the ViV setting, LVOT measurement is technically challenging by echocardiography. Another reliable explanation to the lack of an effect of PPM on survival is offered by the significantly higher rate of postprocedure moderate to severe aortic regurgitation in no-PPM versus PPM (11% vs 2%): paravalvular regurgitation may impair LV mass regression and adversely affect survival. Hence, paravalvular regurgitation may have confounded or masked the effect of PPM on survival. In a subanalysis of the PARTNER trial, severe PPM did independently predict mortality in the subset of patients with no postprocedural aortic regurgitation.13 In addition, transaortic gradient is flow dependent; an ‘adequate’ gradient post-ViV implantation (mean <20 mm Hg) might in fact reflect low stroke volume state and worse left ventricular haemodynamic, both linked with worse outcomes. The latter can mask the potential difference in outcomes between those with low or high postimplantation gradients.
Finally, patients receiving a ViV procedure are highly selected and represent a high-risk cohort with a mean STS score of 9.9%±8.6%. In our analysis, 30-day mortality was higher in the no PPM group. Comorbidities or procedural complications might play a more significant role than haemodynamic valve function shortly after the procedure. On the other hand, the reasons for mortality within 1 year in this cohort are more multifactorial. Therefore, it is crucial to obtain longer term data to rule out a potential long-term survival impairment due to PPM in patients receiving a ViV procedure which could not be investigated in the current analysis.
Our results are comparable to the recently published PARTNER 2 ViV Registry data.14 15 In that core-lab adjudicated analysis, severe PPM was identified immediately after ViV in 58.4% of patients, with consistent results after 1 year. Similar to our analysis, no change in 1-year survival was detected, although in the PARTNER analysis there was an association between mortality and elevated postprocedural mean gradients. In the CoreValve Expanded Use study, the presence of PPM after ViV was not reported, but the presence of elevated gradients after ViV (32.3% of the patients) was not associated with elevated risk of mortality up to 1 year.16 While our analysis was not core-lab adjudicated, we included a greater number of patients and a wider variety of THVs.
Our results are consistent with the findings of other studies on the incidence and survival effect of PPM after TAVR in native aortic valves. A recent metaanalysis,17 a subanalysis of the PARTNER trial,13 two single centre studies3 18 and the CoreValve pivotal trial19 found no correlation between survival and the presence of PPM after TAVI. The presence of PPM was found to be correlated to valve positioning/depth of implantation.19 Left ventricular mass regression was not affected by PPM in some studies,3 13 but was impaired by the presence of PPM in a large echocardiographic study.18 In addition, the question of whether TAVI or SAVR is more favourable concerning the incidence of PPM leads to conflicting data13 19 in different studies. Taken together, these controversies make it conceivable that ViV haemodynamics represent a unique entity which is not comparable to haemodynamics after TAVI in native valves or after SAVR.
According to the current analysis of more than 900 ViV patients, the risk of postprocedural PPM and higher gradients should not be considered contraindications for performing a ViV procedure in elderly high-risk patients. Although the incidence of PPM and higher gradients were high, no negative clinical effect was found and thus the decision to perform ViV should be taken independently from anticipated haemodynamics. However, in younger patients who are considered fit for surgery, a redo AVR procedure can still be performed with excellent haemodynamic results.20 Future studies have to be undertaken to prove that modifying ViV procedures with certain valve choice and high valve implantation are effective in reducing the gradients.
Limitations
The current study has several limitations. The EOA and gradient values were reported by the contributing centres; no core-lab adjudication was performed. EOA values were not reported in many cases, leading to the possibility of selection bias. EOA measurements may be affected by technical difficulties when assessing LVOT area. Since no data were collected about haemoglobin after procedure, we cannot exclude that some cases of high gradient, as derived by high Doppler velocity, could be secondary to relative anaemia postintervention. In our analysis, there is the possibility of confounding by indication. That is, factors associated with the indication of the procedure may also be concurrently associated with PPM and elevated gradients. Additionally, follow-up was limited to 1 year, and no conclusions can be made regarding longer term effects of postprocedural PPM on survival or other outcomes.
Conclusions
According to the current analysis of more than 900 patients, the risk of postprocedural PPM and higher gradients should not be regarded as a contraindication to perform a ViV procedure in elderly high-risk patients. Neither functional, clinical or survival outcomes are affected by postprocedural PPM as defined by EACVI or elevated gradients. A modifiable procedural factor associated with severe PPM is the use of Edwards SAPIEN devices. The longer term effects of PPM after ViV procedures are yet to be elucidated.
Key messages
What is already known on this subject?
Transcatheter aortic valve-in-valve procedures are increasingly performed and are associated with elevated postprocedural gradients and residual valve stenosis. Prosthesis–patient mismatch (PPM), or a prosthesis that is too small for a patient body size, is associated with worse survival outcomes, left ventricular remodelling and quality of life. The incidence, predictors and clinical outcomes of severe PPM after aortic valve in valve were not described yet.
What might this study add?
Severe PPM is very common after aortic valve in valve, affecting the majority of patients. Elevated baseline gradients, stented surgical bioprosthesis and balloon-expandable devices were independently associated with severe PPM. However, there was no association between severe PPM and 1-year mortality after the procedure.
How might this impact on clinical practice?
The risk of residual stenosis and elevated gradients after aortic valve in valve should not contraindicate valve replacement in older and high-risk patients for which device durability and optimal valve function are not main objectives. Operators should be more cautious in younger, lower risk patients, as longer term effects of postprocedural severe PPM on outcomes such as patient survival and transcatheter valve degeneration have not yet been assessed in the valve-in-valve population.
