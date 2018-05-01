Incidence, predictors and clinical outcomes of residual stenosis after aortic valve-in-valve

The main results from this study are as follows: (1) PPM is a frequent finding after ViV procedures; (2) risk factors for the lower indexed EOA and therefore occurrence of PPM are greater BMI, higher baseline gradients of the failed surgical bioprosthesis, a stented failed surgical bioprosthesis and implantation of an Edwards SAPIEN prosthesis; and (3) neither PPM nor high residual gradient had an association with short-term clinical outcomes and survival.

The landmark VIVID aortic analysis demonstrated that elevated gradients are a common finding after ViV procedures.1 The current subanalysis reveals that moderate or greater PPM occurred in 61% of patients when the classical surgical PPM definitions2 were applied. Consequently, risk factors for PPM and strategies to avoid it are subject to study. However, until now there were no detailed data about the clinical association of PPM to outcomes after ViV procedures.

Independent predictors for lower indexed EOA include stenotic surgical valves, stented surgical valves and SAPIEN implantation. The risk factor of more severe stenosis of the failed bioprosthesis can be seen as a surrogate for smaller sized geometry, leading to implantation of smaller ViV prostheses with consequently smaller orifice areas. Stented surgical valves naturally have more foreign material (ie, prosthetic stent and sewing ring), obstructing more of the potential space for blood flow when compared with stentless valves. Accordingly, it is not surprising that stented surgical valves are at significantly elevated risk for severe PPM after a ViV procedure is performed. The risk factor of SAPIEN implantation is a potentially modifiable (or, at least, optimisable) parameter which can be influenced by the implanting physician, as the depth of implantation has recently been identified by a VIVID substudy as an important factor for improved haemodynamics. 7 In summary, according to the presented data, the occurrence of PPM after ViV procedures can be in part anticipated and avoided. Another approach to improve haemodynamics after ViV has recently been introduced: bioprosthetic valve fracture using a high-pressure balloon has been shown to be safe and effective in a case series. 8

Association of PPM with outcomes after ViV procedures

There is a large body of evidence showing that PPM after SAVR negatively affects survival,9 left ventricular remodelling,10 exercise capacity11 and quality of life.12 It is largely concluded that elevated gradients can be held responsible for the negative effects of PPM. In the ViV cohort, we did demonstrate higher gradients in the severe PPM group compared with moderate or no PPM groups (table 3). Pibarot and Dumesnil have described the inverse association of the mean transaortic gradient after valve replacement and the indexed EOA.2 This relation is also seen in the present dataset (figure 1), although the statistical association is not strong (R²=0.26).

No effect of moderate or severe PPM was seen on VARC II-defined endpoints, such as bleeding, stroke or acute kidney injury (figure 2). Functional improvement according to NYHA classification after the ViV procedure was similar in patients with or without PPM (table 3). Kaplan-Meier survival analysis showed no difference in survival up to 1 year after ViV in patients stratified by degree of PPM (figure 3). Under the assumption that elevated gradients are responsible for the negative outcomes historically associated with PPM, we also compared patients with gradients < and ≥ 20 mm Hg, but found no association with survival (figure 4).

A lack of demonstrable association of PPM with clinical outcomes after ViV procedures may be due to inaccurate measure of PPM by echocardiography in ViV patients. Among the parameters required to calculate the EOA by the continuity equation, the left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT) area is the one that is the most susceptible to measurement errors. When a bioprosthesis and a TAVI prosthesis are in place in the ViV setting, LVOT measurement is technically challenging by echocardiography. Another reliable explanation to the lack of an effect of PPM on survival is offered by the significantly higher rate of postprocedure moderate to severe aortic regurgitation in no-PPM versus PPM (11% vs 2%): paravalvular regurgitation may impair LV mass regression and adversely affect survival. Hence, paravalvular regurgitation may have confounded or masked the effect of PPM on survival. In a subanalysis of the PARTNER trial, severe PPM did independently predict mortality in the subset of patients with no postprocedural aortic regurgitation.13 In addition, transaortic gradient is flow dependent; an ‘adequate’ gradient post-ViV implantation (mean <20 mm Hg) might in fact reflect low stroke volume state and worse left ventricular haemodynamic, both linked with worse outcomes. The latter can mask the potential difference in outcomes between those with low or high postimplantation gradients.

Finally, patients receiving a ViV procedure are highly selected and represent a high-risk cohort with a mean STS score of 9.9%±8.6%. In our analysis, 30-day mortality was higher in the no PPM group. Comorbidities or procedural complications might play a more significant role than haemodynamic valve function shortly after the procedure. On the other hand, the reasons for mortality within 1 year in this cohort are more multifactorial. Therefore, it is crucial to obtain longer term data to rule out a potential long-term survival impairment due to PPM in patients receiving a ViV procedure which could not be investigated in the current analysis.

Our results are comparable to the recently published PARTNER 2 ViV Registry data.14 15 In that core-lab adjudicated analysis, severe PPM was identified immediately after ViV in 58.4% of patients, with consistent results after 1 year. Similar to our analysis, no change in 1-year survival was detected, although in the PARTNER analysis there was an association between mortality and elevated postprocedural mean gradients. In the CoreValve Expanded Use study, the presence of PPM after ViV was not reported, but the presence of elevated gradients after ViV (32.3% of the patients) was not associated with elevated risk of mortality up to 1 year.16 While our analysis was not core-lab adjudicated, we included a greater number of patients and a wider variety of THVs.

Our results are consistent with the findings of other studies on the incidence and survival effect of PPM after TAVR in native aortic valves. A recent metaanalysis,17 a subanalysis of the PARTNER trial,13 two single centre studies3 18 and the CoreValve pivotal trial19 found no correlation between survival and the presence of PPM after TAVI. The presence of PPM was found to be correlated to valve positioning/depth of implantation.19 Left ventricular mass regression was not affected by PPM in some studies,3 13 but was impaired by the presence of PPM in a large echocardiographic study.18 In addition, the question of whether TAVI or SAVR is more favourable concerning the incidence of PPM leads to conflicting data13 19 in different studies. Taken together, these controversies make it conceivable that ViV haemodynamics represent a unique entity which is not comparable to haemodynamics after TAVI in native valves or after SAVR.

According to the current analysis of more than 900 ViV patients, the risk of postprocedural PPM and higher gradients should not be considered contraindications for performing a ViV procedure in elderly high-risk patients. Although the incidence of PPM and higher gradients were high, no negative clinical effect was found and thus the decision to perform ViV should be taken independently from anticipated haemodynamics. However, in younger patients who are considered fit for surgery, a redo AVR procedure can still be performed with excellent haemodynamic results.20 Future studies have to be undertaken to prove that modifying ViV procedures with certain valve choice and high valve implantation are effective in reducing the gradients.