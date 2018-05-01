Initial surgery versus conservative management of symptomatic severe mitral regurgitation in the elderly

There is a growing need for a direct comparison between early MV surgery and medical observation until worsening of symptoms. Using our prospectively collected registry data on patients with severe degenerative MR, we sought to compare the long-term clinical outcomes of initial surgery versus conservative management in elderly patients (≥70 years of age) with mild symptoms and severe degenerative MR.

Degenerative mitral regurgitation (MR) is a common disease in the elderly, 1 and for severe MR, the only definitive treatment is surgery 2 ; however, the decision regarding surgical intervention in elderly patients remains a clinical dilemma because advanced age has a major negative impact on the outcome of mitral valve (MV) surgery. 3–5 The 2006 American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association (ACC/AHA) guidelines highlighted the high operative risks in the elderly and recommended that these patients should be treated medically unless severely symptomatic. 6 As recent advances in MV surgery have led to decreases in operative mortality, 7–9 the revised 2014 AHA/ACC guidelines removed the special considerations for the elderly. 2

The χ 2 test and Fisher’s exact test were used to compare categorical variables, which were expressed as numbers and percentages. Student’s unpaired t-test or the Mann-Whitney U test was used to compare continuous variables with mean±SD. We performed clinical end point analysis on an intention-to-treat basis. Kaplan-Meier estimates were used to calculate the event-free survival curves, which were compared using the log-rank test. All clinical events were analysed by time to first event for Kaplan-Meier analysis. To compare the hazard rates of outcomes between the initial surgery and conservative management groups, we used Cox proportional hazards analysis. We also carried out rigorous adjustment for the differences in baseline characteristics using propensity score matching in order to reduce the effect of treatment selection bias and potential confounding factors. 11 The propensity scores were estimated via multiple logistic regression analysis without considering outcome variables. All prespecified covariates were included in the full non-parsimonious models for treatment with initial surgery versus conservative strategy (see online supplementary figure 2 ). In order to create the propensity score-matched pairs, we matched the initial surgery and conservative strategy subjects on the logit of the propensity score using callipers of width equal to 0.15 of the SD of the logit of the propensity score. 12 A Greedy matching was performed with R package ‘MatchIt’ ( http://www.r-project.org , V.3.3.1). Following propensity score matching, the two groups were compared in terms of the baseline covariates using paired t-test or Wilcoxon signed rank test for continuous variables, and the McNemar test or marginal homogeneity test for categorical variables. The similarity of initial surgery and conservative management strategy subjects in the propensity score-matched samples were also examined by calculating the standardised differences for each baseline variables listed in online supplementary table 1 . After matching, all standardised differences for each baseline variables were <0.20 (20%). In the propensity score-matched cohort, the risks of clinical end points were compared using Cox regression models with robust standard errors that accounted for the clustering of matched pairs. All reported p values were two sided, and p<0.05 was considered statistically significant. SAS software, V.9.1 (SAS Institute, Cary, North Carolina, USA) and R package, V.3.3.1 were used for statistical analyses.

All study patients were instructed to regularly visit their respective attending physician on 6–12 months interval, and we obtained data during annual visits to the outpatient clinic or echocardiographic laboratory until May 2016. We defined operative mortality as death within the first 30 days of surgery. Based on the medical records, the deaths were classified as either cardiac or non-cardiac. Finally, 153 patients (97%) completed follow-up. The primary end point of the study was defined as the occurrence of cardiac mortality which includes operative mortality, death due to myocardial infarction, CHF, infective endocarditis and sudden cardiac death. The secondary end point was mortality from any cause and cardiac event, which was defined as the composite of cardiac mortality, hospitalisation for CHF and repeated MV surgery.

In the initial surgery group, MV repair and replacement were successfully performed in 64 (81%) and 15 (19%) patients, respectively, and 4 (5.1%) patients were predicted to have a repairable valve underwent replacement; 3 had residual significant MR after repair procedures and 1 had the diffuse fibrotic, unrepairable MV. Preoperative coronary angiography showed one vessel disease in eight patients and two vessel disease in three patients, and no patient had left main disease or severe stenosis (>70% reduction in luminal diameter), and concomitant coronary artery bypass grafting at the time of MV surgery was performed on 11 patients (14%), with bypass grafts of 1.3±0.5 vessels. The median time between enrolment and initial surgery was 16 days (IQR 7–33). The median length of hospitalisation was 11 days (IQR 8–16). During the postoperative care, four patients had permanent pacemaker insertion, three patients required temporary haemodialysis due to acute kidney injury and one patient had subdural haemorrhage. In the conservative management group, eight (10%) patients underwent late MV surgery (MV repair in three and MV replacement in five) due to development of significant symptoms at the mean interval of 3.4±2.7 years after enrolment. Among five patients who underwent MV replacement, three had a repairable MV at baseline but MV was replaced due to progression of valve lesions (n=2) and performance of urgent surgery (n=1), in which a reference mitral surgeon was not available due to a tight operation schedule. The rate of MV repair was significantly lower in those who underwent late MV surgery (p=0.014).

For all patients, we performed echocardiographic evaluation at baseline and follow-up by two-dimensional echocardiography as well as Doppler colour flow imaging, The details of echocardiographic evaluation have been described previously. 10 An integrated approach of two-dimensional and Doppler imaging was used for comprehensive echocardiographic evaluation of MR. We defined severe degenerative MR as severe prolapse and/or flail leaflet of the MV with an effective regurgitant orifice area (EROA) of holosystolic MR ≥0.4 cm 2 .

From 1996 to 2014, a total of 157 elderly patients ≥70 years of age with severe degenerative MR and dyspnoea on exertion alone were consecutively enrolled in the present study (see online supplementary figure 1 ). Study patients had mild dyspnoea during ordinary physical activity, but were entirely asymptomatic during walk on level-ground and activities of daily living. A patient’s surgical risk was assessed by the Society of Thoracic Surgeons Predicted Risk of Mortality score. The following patients were excluded from the study: those with a history of congestive heart failure (CHF), significant symptoms of New York Heart Association functional classification III and IV, angina, left ventricular (LV) systolic dysfunction (ejection fraction (EF) <0.50), significant aortic valve disease and those who were not candidates for surgery based on age >85 years and/or coexisting malignancies ( figure 1 ). Patients who were asymptomatic at the initial diagnosis of MR were excluded, but patients in whom exertional dyspnoea improved with medical treatment were included. Patients with a history of coronary artery disease or regional wall motion abnormalities were also excluded; however, 11 patients with incidentally detected coronary artery disease on preoperative coronary angiography were not excluded. The choice of initial surgery or conservative management for each patient was at the discretion of the attending physician. Finally, initial surgery group consisted of 79 patients who received early elective surgery within 6 months of the initial echocardiographic testing, and conservative management group consisted of 78 patients, who were initially observed medically then referred for MV surgery if symptoms worsened or LV dysfunction developed during follow-up. Informed consent was obtained from each patient, and the ethics committee of our institution approved the current study protocol.

In the 46 propensity score-matched pairs, we observed lower 10-year cardiac mortality (6%±4% vs 55±10%, p=0.004), overall mortality (24%±9% vs 59±9%, p=0.010) and cardiac event rate (14%±6% vs 63%±9%, p=0.001) in the initial surgery group ( figure 3 ). Cox regression model with robust SEs also showed that risks of cardiac mortality (HR 0.18; 95% CI 0.05 to 0.63; p=0.007), overall mortality (HR 0.36; 95% CI 0.15 to 0.864; p=0.022) and cardiac events (HR 0.20; 95% CI 0.074 to 0.521; p=0.001) were significantly lower in the initial surgery group ( table 3 ). We performed additional Cox analysis after censoring follow-up at 6 years. Initial surgery group also had lower risks of cardiac mortality (HR 0.23; 95% CI 0.08 to 0.64; p=0.004) and cardiac event (HR 0.25; 95% CI 0.11 to 0.58; p=0.001). However, there was no significant difference in overall mortality (HR 0.33; 95% CI 0.08 to 1.35; p=0.122) between the two groups after excluding five deaths that occurred after 6 years in the initial surgery group and 11 deaths in the conservative management group (see online supplementary table 2 ).

Among 23 patients in the conservative management group who required hospitalisation with or without cardiac mortality, 4 died of CHF with multiorgan failure during hospitalisation and urgent surgery was recommended to 19 patients, but 15 with improvement of symptoms by medical treatment refused to undergo surgery due to poor economic status, short life expectancy and high operative risk; their STS score increased significantly from 1.7±0.7 at baseline to 11.0±6.0 (p=0.001). Additional unadjusted Cox proportional hazards analysis in which these patients were censored at onset of CHF symptoms, showed that risks of cardiac mortality (HR 0.40; 95% CI 0.17 to 0.97; p=0.043) and overall mortality (HR 0.45; 95% CI 0.24 to 0.87; p=0.018) were significantly lower in the initial surgery.

Two patients in the initial surgery group and 13 in the conservative management group required hospitalisation for CHF without cardiac mortality, and 1 patient in the initial surgery group underwent repeat MV surgery due to prosthetic MV dysfunction. Thus, the composite end point was obtained in 11 patients (13.9%) in the initial surgery group and 37 patients (47.4%) in the conservative management group. The initial surgery group had significantly lower risk of cardiac event (HR 0.26; 95% CI 0.13 to 0.53; p<0.001), and the estimated actuarial 10-year event rate was 16%±5% in the initial surgery group and 58%±7% in the conservative management group ( figure 2C ). The initial surgery group also showed significantly lower risks of cardiac mortality, overall mortality and cardiac events on age-adjusted and STS score-adjusted Cox proportional hazard model analysis ( table 2 ).

There was one in-hospital mortality (1.3%) at 4 days after surgery in the initial surgery group and no mortality in the conservative management group within 1 year after the enrolment. The median follow-up was 5.4 years (IQR 2.9–8.0 years) in the initial surgery group and 6.5 years (IQR 3.8–9.3 years) in the conservative management group (p=0.273). Overall death occurred in 16 patients (20.3%) in the initial surgery group and 37 patients (47.4%) in conservative management group. The initial surgery group showed significantly lower overall mortality risk (HR 0.39; 95% CI 0.21 to 0.74; p=0.004). There were eight cardiac deaths in the initial surgery group and 24 cardiac deaths in the conservative management group, and the risk of cardiac mortality was significantly lower in the initial surgery group (HR 0.31; 95% CI 0.13 to 0.73; p=0.007). The estimated actuarial 10-year cardiac mortality rates of the initial surgery and conservative management group were 11%±5% and 47%±8%, respectively ( figure 2A ), and the estimated actuarial 10-year overall mortality rates were 24%±7% in the initial surgery group and 58%±7% in the conservative management group ( figure 2B ). The cause of 24 cardiac deaths in the conservative management group was as follows: sudden cardiac death in 8 patients, CHF in 10, ischaemic heart disease in 4 and endocarditis in 2, whereas a total of 8 cardiac death occurred (sudden cardiac death in 2 patients, CHF in 4, ischaemic heart disease in 1 and operative mortality in 1) in the initial surgery group. The causes of non-cardiac deaths in the initial surgery group were infection (n=4), malignancy (n=2), cerebral haemorrhage (n=1) and stroke (n=1); in the conservative management group, the causes were infection (n=4), malignancy (n=5) and diabetes complication (n=4).

A total of 75 men (48%) and 82 women (52%) with a mean age of 74±4 years and mean STS score of 1.9%±1.0% were enrolled. Table 1 shows comparison of the baseline clinical and echocardiographic characteristics of the initial surgery and conservative management groups. The two groups showed no significant differences in terms of sex, body mass index, diabetes mellitus, hypertension, STS score, LV end-systolic dimension, EF and EROA. However, the patients in initial surgery group were younger (72.9±2.9 vs 74.6±4.1 years, p=0.004) and had bigger end-diastolic dimension (58.5±6.8 vs 55.8±6.9 mm, p=0.017). With regard to medication, there was no significant difference between the groups. We generated 46 matched pairs by propensity score matching from the overall cohort, and observed no significant differences between the initial surgery group and the conservative management group for any covariates.

Discussion

The present study demonstrated that the surgical risk was acceptable, with an operative mortality of 1.3%, in elderly patients with low operative risk. Furthermore, in elderly patients with severe degenerative MR and mild symptoms, initial surgery was associated with significant long-term reductions in cardiac mortality, overall mortality and cardiac events.

MV surgery is indicated only if it provides benefit above the risk associated with severe MR. The increase of operative risk in elderly patients is well known,3–5 13 but it should also be noted that the natural course of severe degenerative MR14 15 is significantly affected by ageing.14 15 Elderly patients tend to show more severe degenerative changes of MV; also, chordal rupture and aggravation of prolapse have been reported to occur more frequently in these patients, which lead to the progression of MR.16 In addition, LV compliance decreases with age, which hinders compensation for severe MR. As a result, LV cannot compensate for the volume overload, thereby leading to LV remodelling, dysfunction, CHF and ultimately to death.17 18 In a multicentre international study of MR due to flail leaflets, excess mortality under medical management was prominent in older patients (≥65 years of age), whereas the difference was not significant in younger patients.15 Advances in MV surgery for severe MR particularly benefit elderly patients, and have led to lower operative mortality in older patients as well as younger patients.5 7 8 Over time, operative mortality significantly declined from 27% to 5% in patients ≥75 years of age, 21% to 4% in those 65–74 years of age and 7% to 2% in those <65 years of age.5 Recently, a longitudinal analysis of MV surgery in the Medicare population (≥65 years of age) demonstrated very low operative mortality of 3.9% for MV repair and only 5.1% for patients ≥75 years of age.8 A retrospective analysis of MV surgeries performed in octogenarians also showed that the surgical risk of elective MV repair was acceptable with a mortality of 5.1% at 30 days.13 Thus, the benefit-to-risk ratio of initial MV surgery in elderly patients may be greater than that in younger patients.

A watchful waiting strategy has been considered a management option for asymptomatic severe MR.19 In this strategy, regular clinical and echocardiographic follow-ups are required, and the patients are promptly referred to surgery once they reach surgical criteria; however, these prerequisites are not likely to be fully met in elderly patients. The Euro Heart Survey demonstrated that only a small subset of elderly patients with severe MR and class I indications undergo surgery.20 Ageing affects comorbidities, economic status, life expectancy and operative risk, and these factors appear to be significant barriers to late performance of surgery in the elderly population. This study, along with other studies, demonstrates that the long-term risk of watchful observation would be greater than the risk of initial surgery in elderly patients with mild symptoms, and supports the 2014 AHA/ACC guidelines revised to remove the statement urging a conservative approach for mildly symptomatic patients.