Right ventricular exercise contractile reserve and outcomes after early surgery for primary mitral regurgitation

Although ex-echo has played an important role in the assessment of patients with severe pMR, 1 there are no data in the literature regarding the postoperative outcome in patients who did not develop exercise-induced right ventricular (RV) contractile reserve. RV dysfunction at rest can be detected in about 30% of patients examined for pMR, 7 8 and its occurrence is an independent predictor of prognosis. 7 8 Previous studies have shown that exercise tricuspid annular plane systolic excursion (ex-TAPSE) is a predictor of onset of symptoms and need for surgery in patients with pMR. In the present study, we hypothesised that exercise-induced RV dysfunction is a predictor of postoperative cardiovascular events in patients with severe pMR and with or without mild symptoms undergoing early surgery.

In asymptomatic patients with severe pMR, exercise echocardiography (ex-echo) is recommended to obtain an objective assessment of symptomatic status and gain information on the development of PH on exercise, 1 4 which is a strong predictor of the need for surgery 5 and outcomes. 6

In patients with severe pMR, without class I triggers (heart failure symptoms or LV dysfunction), the indications for surgery remain somewhat controversial. Some authors advocate a ‘watchful waiting strategy’ 2 while others propose a more aggressive approach, particularly in the case of low surgical risk and a high feasibility of mitral valve repair, in order to prevent irreversible myocardial damage. 3

Primary mitral regurgitation (pMR) is one of the most frequently occurring valvular heart diseases (VHD). Its occurrence is associated with the development of left ventricular (LV) dilatation and dysfunction, atrial fibrillation (AF) and pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). 1

Methods

Study population One hundred and forty-two consecutive asymptomatic patients (New York Heart Association (NYHA) functional class ≤2) with severe pMR and preserved LV systolic function (left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) >60%, LV end-systolic diameter <45 mm) scheduled for early mitral valve surgery (replacement or repair) underwent exercise stress echocardiography in our university hospital. Patients were considered asymptomatic based on a self-assessment, or assessment by their primary care physicians and their cardiologists. The patients were referred to our heart valve clinic for assessing the consequences of regurgitation and for apprising the patients regarding their disease. Exclusion criteria were: (1) ischaemic cardiomyopathy or ischaemic mitral regurgitation (MR); (2) significant concomitant VHD; (3) previous valve surgery; (4) moderate to severe symptoms (NYHA class >2) due to MR; (5) overt LV dysfunction, defined as either ejection fraction <60% or end-systolic diameter >45 mm, and (6) class I indication for mitral valve surgery. Clinical data including symptomatic status, age, gender, cardiovascular risk factor and treatment were collected for each patient. The protocol was conducted in accordance with the ‘Good Clinical Practice’ guidelines as stated in the Declaration of Helsinki. All patients provided written informed consent for participation in the study.

Resting echocardiography Transthoracic echocardiography was performed using a GE Vivid 7 or Vivid 9 ultrasound system (GE Vingmed, Milwaukee, WI, USA) equipped with an M5S 3.5 mHz transducer. Echocardiographic data were stored onto a dedicated workstation (EchoPAC, GE Healthcare, Horten, Norway) for offline analysis in the core lab of the study (CIC-IT 1414). Two-dimensional (2D), colour Doppler, pulsed and continuous wave Doppler data, LV dimension and LVEF were obtained according to current recommendations.9 The mechanism of pMR was well characterised by the localisation of leaflet prolapse and by the identification of a concomitant flail. MR was quantified by measurement of the effective regurgitant orifice and the regurgitant volume using the proximal isovelocity surface area method.4 To calculate LV global longitudinal strain (LV-GLS), 2D greyscale images were acquired in standard apical four-, two- and three-chamber views at a frame rate of at least 60 frames/s. During offline analysis, a line was traced along the endocardium’s inner border in each of the three apical views on an end-systolic frame and a region of interest was automatically defined between the endocardial and epicardial borders, with GLS then automatically calculated from the strain in the three apical views. The size and function of the right atria and right ventricle were measured according to current recommendations.9 RV function was assessed by a multiparametric approach including M-mode-derived TAPSE, tissue Doppler-derived tricuspid lateral annular systolic velocity (S′) and RV fractional area change (FAC) as recommended. RV longitudinal strain (RVLS) was calculated in the four-chamber view using the same software used for the assessment of LV-GLS and only free wall values were retained for further analysis.9 Systolic pulmonary artery pressure (sPAP) was determined from the tricuspid regurgitation jet using the modified Bernoulli equation, and this value was combined with an estimate of right atrial pressure obtained by measuring the diameter and collapsibility of the inferior vena cava.9 We also computed the TAPSE/sPAP ratio index to represent the right ventriculoarterial coupling.

Exercise echocardiography All patients (except patients unable to exercise for other reasons, n=2) performed a symptom-limited standardised ex-echo in a semisupine position on a tilting exercise table (Ecogito, Easystress and Ergoline, 800 ER, Cosmed). After an initial workload of 30 W for 2 min, the workload was increased by 30 W every 2 min. The heart rate, blood pressure and 12-lead ECG were continuously recorded. 2D echocardiography was performed throughout the exercise duration. Ex-echo data were analysed at a heart rate of 100–120 beats/min (bpm) in a manner similar to the recording at rest.10 Reproducibility and repeatability of measurements at rest and ex-echo for our core lab have already been published.11

Clinical outcome Follow-up data were obtained over phone from patients, their general practitioners or their cardiologists. The end point consisted of the first occurrence of postoperative major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs), defined as AF, stroke, cardiac-related hospitalisation or death.