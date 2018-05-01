Right ventricular exercise contractile reserve and outcomes after early surgery for primary mitral regurgitation

Article Text
Abstract
Objective To assess if the lack of development of right ventricular (RV) contractile reserve during exercise echocardiography (ex-echo) might be a predictor of postoperative major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs) in patients with primary mitral regurgitation (pMR) undergoing early surgery.
Methods Comprehensive resting and ex-echo were performed in 142 asymptomatic patients (58±21 years, 68% men, New York Heart Association functional class ≤2) with isolated severe pMR and preserved left ventricular (LV) function (LV ejection >60%, LV end-systolic diameter <45 mm) undergoing mitral valve replacement (n=20) or repair. Postoperative MACEs were defined as occurrence of atrial fibrillation, stroke, cardiac-related hospitalisation or death. RV function was evaluated at rest in every patient during ex-echo by measuring their tricuspid annular plane systolic excursion (TAPSE) value.
Results After median follow-up of 30 months (IQR 16–60 months), MACEs occurred in 48 (34%) patients. Using Bayesian model averaging, among all the characteristics including the type of surgery, exercise TAPSE (ex-TAPSE) emerged as the most likely predictor of prognosis (HR 0.91, 95% CI 0.86 to 0.96). Other probable predictors were exercise fractional area change (HR 0.02, 95% CI 0.00 to 0.80), male gender (HR 0.40, 95% CI 0.21 to 0.75) and RV basal diameter (HR 1.06, 95% CI 0.98 to 1.14). In the receiver operating characteristic curve analysis, an ex-TAPSE value of <26 mm (sensitivity 73% (95% CI 61 to 84) and specificity of 86% (95% CI 77% to 93%)) defined RV dysfunction. Event-free survival at 5 years was significantly lower in the patient group that exhibited no development of RV contractile reserve during exercise: 43.9% (95% CI 31.3 to 61.4) vs 75.8% (95% CI 64.8 to 88.7).
Conclusion Lack of development of exercise-induced RV contractile reserve is a prognostic predictor in patients with severe pMR undergoing early mitral valve surgery.
- mitral regurgitation
- echocardiography
- valve disease surgery
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Introduction
Primary mitral regurgitation (pMR) is one of the most frequently occurring valvular heart diseases (VHD). Its occurrence is associated with the development of left ventricular (LV) dilatation and dysfunction, atrial fibrillation (AF) and pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).1
In patients with severe pMR, without class I triggers (heart failure symptoms or LV dysfunction), the indications for surgery remain somewhat controversial. Some authors advocate a ‘watchful waiting strategy’2 while others propose a more aggressive approach, particularly in the case of low surgical risk and a high feasibility of mitral valve repair, in order to prevent irreversible myocardial damage.3
In asymptomatic patients with severe pMR, exercise echocardiography (ex-echo) is recommended to obtain an objective assessment of symptomatic status and gain information on the development of PH on exercise,1 4 which is a strong predictor of the need for surgery5 and outcomes.6
Although ex-echo has played an important role in the assessment of patients with severe pMR,1 there are no data in the literature regarding the postoperative outcome in patients who did not develop exercise-induced right ventricular (RV) contractile reserve. RV dysfunction at rest can be detected in about 30% of patients examined for pMR,7 8 and its occurrence is an independent predictor of prognosis.7 8 Previous studies have shown that exercise tricuspid annular plane systolic excursion (ex-TAPSE) is a predictor of onset of symptoms and need for surgery in patients with pMR. In the present study, we hypothesised that exercise-induced RV dysfunction is a predictor of postoperative cardiovascular events in patients with severe pMR and with or without mild symptoms undergoing early surgery.
Methods
Study population
One hundred and forty-two consecutive asymptomatic patients (New York Heart Association (NYHA) functional class ≤2) with severe pMR and preserved LV systolic function (left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) >60%, LV end-systolic diameter <45 mm) scheduled for early mitral valve surgery (replacement or repair) underwent exercise stress echocardiography in our university hospital. Patients were considered asymptomatic based on a self-assessment, or assessment by their primary care physicians and their cardiologists. The patients were referred to our heart valve clinic for assessing the consequences of regurgitation and for apprising the patients regarding their disease.
Exclusion criteria were: (1) ischaemic cardiomyopathy or ischaemic mitral regurgitation (MR); (2) significant concomitant VHD; (3) previous valve surgery; (4) moderate to severe symptoms (NYHA class >2) due to MR; (5) overt LV dysfunction, defined as either ejection fraction <60% or end-systolic diameter >45 mm, and (6) class I indication for mitral valve surgery.
Clinical data including symptomatic status, age, gender, cardiovascular risk factor and treatment were collected for each patient. The protocol was conducted in accordance with the ‘Good Clinical Practice’ guidelines as stated in the Declaration of Helsinki. All patients provided written informed consent for participation in the study.
Resting echocardiography
Transthoracic echocardiography was performed using a GE Vivid 7 or Vivid 9 ultrasound system (GE Vingmed, Milwaukee, WI, USA) equipped with an M5S 3.5 mHz transducer. Echocardiographic data were stored onto a dedicated workstation (EchoPAC, GE Healthcare, Horten, Norway) for offline analysis in the core lab of the study (CIC-IT 1414).
Two-dimensional (2D), colour Doppler, pulsed and continuous wave Doppler data, LV dimension and LVEF were obtained according to current recommendations.9 The mechanism of pMR was well characterised by the localisation of leaflet prolapse and by the identification of a concomitant flail. MR was quantified by measurement of the effective regurgitant orifice and the regurgitant volume using the proximal isovelocity surface area method.4
To calculate LV global longitudinal strain (LV-GLS), 2D greyscale images were acquired in standard apical four-, two- and three-chamber views at a frame rate of at least 60 frames/s. During offline analysis, a line was traced along the endocardium’s inner border in each of the three apical views on an end-systolic frame and a region of interest was automatically defined between the endocardial and epicardial borders, with GLS then automatically calculated from the strain in the three apical views.
The size and function of the right atria and right ventricle were measured according to current recommendations.9 RV function was assessed by a multiparametric approach including M-mode-derived TAPSE, tissue Doppler-derived tricuspid lateral annular systolic velocity (S′) and RV fractional area change (FAC) as recommended. RV longitudinal strain (RVLS) was calculated in the four-chamber view using the same software used for the assessment of LV-GLS and only free wall values were retained for further analysis.9 Systolic pulmonary artery pressure (sPAP) was determined from the tricuspid regurgitation jet using the modified Bernoulli equation, and this value was combined with an estimate of right atrial pressure obtained by measuring the diameter and collapsibility of the inferior vena cava.9 We also computed the TAPSE/sPAP ratio index to represent the right ventriculoarterial coupling.
Exercise echocardiography
All patients (except patients unable to exercise for other reasons, n=2) performed a symptom-limited standardised ex-echo in a semisupine position on a tilting exercise table (Ecogito, Easystress and Ergoline, 800 ER, Cosmed). After an initial workload of 30 W for 2 min, the workload was increased by 30 W every 2 min. The heart rate, blood pressure and 12-lead ECG were continuously recorded. 2D echocardiography was performed throughout the exercise duration. Ex-echo data were analysed at a heart rate of 100–120 beats/min (bpm) in a manner similar to the recording at rest.10 Reproducibility and repeatability of measurements at rest and ex-echo for our core lab have already been published.11
Clinical outcome
Follow-up data were obtained over phone from patients, their general practitioners or their cardiologists. The end point consisted of the first occurrence of postoperative major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs), defined as AF, stroke, cardiac-related hospitalisation or death.
Statistical analysis
Continuous variables were expressed as mean±SD and compared by the Student’s t-test in accordance with the central limit theorem. Specifically, for comparison between resting and ex-echo measures, we used the paired Student’s t-test. Categorical variables were expressed as percentages and between-group comparisons were performed using the χ2 test or Fisher’s exact test, as appropriate.
We used Cox’s proportional hazards model to identify the potential association between various clinical and echocardiographic parameters and MACEs. To deal with model uncertainty, due to the large number of potential predictor variables, we used the Bayesian model averaging (BMA) method for Cox regression, developed by Volinsky et al.12 BMA addresses model uncertainty by averaging model parameter estimates across a reduced set of best candidate models, given that there are 2k possible combinations of parameters. The best models were defined as falling within 5% of the posterior probability (PrP) of the model with the best Bayesian information criteria (ie, Occam’s window). The models occupying Occam’s window were then fitted to the data to obtain averaged HRs for the candidate parameters using model probabilities as weights. From these averaged estimates, the PrP that an HR is different from 1 was calculated. The BMA model selection was performed five times for repeated 10-fold cross-validation. We used the test folds to predict risk scores, defined as the weighted average of the linear predictors given by the Cox models occupying the Occam’s window, the weights being posterior probabilities of each model. From these averaged linear predictors, we built receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves to assess the predictive accuracy of the BMA models. We then categorised patients into two subgroups according to their risk scores with the use of hierarchical ascending clustering in order to minimise within-group variability and maximise between-group variability. As an illustration, we also determined the optimal ex-TAPSE cut-off to distinguish these two subgroups.
Finally, we built Kaplan-Meier survival curves to assess 5-year survival probability with regard to the subgroups and we used the log-rank test to compare between-group event’s rates. The level of statistical significance was set to P<0.05.
Statistical analyses were performed using R statistical software V.3.3.3.13 We used the BMA package for BMA analyses and the survival ROC package to build ROC curves.14
Results
Baseline clinical data as well as resting and exercise echocardiographic characteristics
Clinical and echocardiographic characteristics of the enrolled population are shown in table 1.
No patient was excluded because of the acoustic window. The majority of patients were male (68%), with a mean age of 58±21 years. Posterior mitral valve prolapse was the main cause of pMR (n=95, 76%) and concomitant flail was observed in 67 patients (51%). Paroxysmal AF was detected in 39 (28%) subjects. All patients had a preserved LVEF, without LV dilatation. Resting RV function was preserved with mean TAPSE, S′ and RVLS of 23±5 mm, 14±3 cm/s and −25±7%, respectively. The mean sPAP was 37±12 mm Hg.
LVEF (Δ=3%, P=0.001), LV-GLS (Δ=1.85%, P=0.001) and sPAP (Δ=21 mm Hg, P=0.001) increased significantly during exercise. TAPSE was the only RV function parameter which improved during ex-echo (Δ=3 mm, P<0.0001).
Postoperative outcomes
All patients underwent mitral valve surgery. The delay between ex-echo and planed surgery was 123±128 days. Fifty-three patients had an exercise-induced sPAP >60 mm Hg and were found to fulfil the criteria for mitral valve repair. Fifty-seven patients had exercise arrhythmias (clinically diagnosed or on the ECG Holter) and these patients and the others experienced symptoms (shortness of breath) in the month following the visit to the heart valve clinic where patients were examined and also informed about the symptoms that should be reported. Two patients had an LV enlargement. Mitral repair (which includedannuloplasty, resection and neochordae) was performed on them. A mitral valve replacement was done for 20 (14%) patients (repair failure). During a median postoperative follow-up of 30 months (IQR 16–60 months), 48 (34%) patients experienced a predefined MACE: 5 (4%) died, 23 (16%) had cardiac-related hospitalisation, 8 (6%) had a cerebrovascular event and 37 (26%) developed AF (a patient might have experienced multiple events, in which case we considered the date of the first event).
Predictors of prognosis
Forty-eight variables (see online supplementary annexe) were included in the BMA analysis. From the 248 possible models, 749 were identified in Occam’s window. Only five parameters had a PrP higher than 25% associated with MACEs: ex-TAPSE, male gender, exercise FAC (ex-FAC), RV basal diameter and RVLS.
Supplementary file 1
Figure 1 displays the result of the BMA as a forest plot for variables with a PrP higher than 5% (see online supplementary annexe for complete results). Ex-TAPSE had the highest probability of being associated with MACEs (PrP=74%). Mean HRs averaged from the 749 models were 0.91 (95% CI 0.86 to 0.96) for ex-TAPSE, 0.02 (95% CI 0.00 to 0.80, PrP=44%) for ex-FAC, 0.40 (95% CI 0.21 to 0.76, PrP=36%) for male gender, 1.06 (95% CI 0.98 to 1.14, PrP 38%) for RV basal diameter and 0.96 (95% CI 0.86 to 1.07, PrP 26%) for RVLS (figure 1).
The accuracy of BMA analyses was evaluated by means of ROC curve analyses of the predicted risk scores. It resulted in an area under the curve (AUC) of 0.83 (95% CI 0.73 to 0.91) computed on the test folds of the cross-validation procedure. We further investigated the optimal number of risk subgroups of patients according to the Euclidean distance between their respective predictive risk scores (hierarchical ascending clustering). We identified two subgroups, for which an ex-TAPSE <26 mm was the best cut-off, which allowed to distinguish them (sensitivity 73% (95% CI 61 to 84); specificity 86% (95% CI 77% to 93%)) (figure 2).
In our study population, 64 (45%) patients developed exercise-induced RV dysfunction, defined as an ex-TAPSE <26 mm. These patients had a higher prevalence of paroxysmal AF, lower LVEF, TAPSE, S′ and RVLS at rest. On exercise, RV dysfunction was associated with a much less pronounced increase in LVEF and GLS. Interestingly, no significant differences in PAPs were observed according to ex-TAPSE values (table 1).
Kaplan-Meier survival curves showed that patients with ex-TAPSE <26 mm had significantly more postoperative events (46.9% vs 23.1%, respectively, P=0.004) (figure 3) and significantly lower event-free survival at 5 years (43.9% (95% CI 31.3 to 61.4) vs 75.8% (95% CI 64.8 to 88.7)).
Discussion
The results of this study show that ex-TAPSE is an independent predictor of postoperative MACEs in paucisymptomatic patients with severe pMR undergoing early surgery (surgery before the patient complains of any symptoms that could be related to the mitral valve disease).
Assessment of RV function
RV dysfunction is a well-known predictor of both morbidity and mortality in various cardiovascular diseases, including heart failure,15 16 myocardial infarction17 and primary pulmonary hypertension.18 In patients with left-sided VHD undergoing surgery, FAC was independently associated with survival late after left heart valve procedure.19 These results support the hypothesis that RV performance is a predictor of prognosis and its assessment might be useful in the management of patients with VHD.
The assessment of RV function is often difficult because of the geometrical shape of this cardiac chamber. This is the reason why current recommendations suggest the use of a multiparametric approach for the evaluation of RV performance.9 In the present study, different parameters including TAPSE, S′ and RVLS were taken into account for the estimation of RV function. During exercise, problems concerning frame rate, image quality and complete visualisation of the RV free wall make the assessment of RV function very challenging. This is the reason why we chose to assess RV function during exertion at a maximal heart rate of 100–120 bpm, which allowed a good image quality. In the present study, several parameters of RV function proved to be predictors of events including RV chamber size (RV basal end-diastolic diameter), ex-FAC and ex-TAPSE. Significantly, ex-TAPSE emerged as the strongest predictor of prognosis. Several validation studies have highlighted the correlation between TAPSE and RV function assessed by the biplanar Simpson’s rule,20 radionuclide angiography or cardiac MRI,21 and tricuspid excursion has been previously reported to have good predictive value for RV failure.22 With respect to other parameters of RV function, TAPSE is a simple and largely reproducible parameter which can be easily measured during ex-echo23 and therefore applied in everyday clinical practice (TAPSE can be measured later using anatomic M-mode modalities which makes this parameter more robust and realistic to measure than the other parameters).
Lack of development of exercise-induced RV contractile reserve as a predictor of outcome
Current European guidelines1 recommend ex-echo in asymptomatic patients with pMR to obtain an objective assessment of symptomatic status, exercise tolerance and the occurrence of exercise-induced pulmonary hypertension, whereas no specific guideline addresses the evaluation of RV function. Interestingly, in the present study, ex-TAPSE had the highest PrP and emerged as the best predictor of prognosis of MACEs at multivariate analysis.
According to a traditional model, RV dysfunction is a common consequence of left-sided heart diseases. The progressive LV remodelling results in a rise in LV end-diastolic pressure that can be transmitted backwards, which causes left atrial dilatation and increased pulmonary postcapillary pressure. In the final stage, RV dysfunction develops as a direct consequence of the increased sPAP.24 Despite this, several studies conducted on patients with left-sided heart valve disease have been published which show that sPAP is not the main correlate of RV function.7 25 26 As a matter of fact, in the present study, no significant difference in resting or exercise PAPs was observed in patients with ex-TAPSE<26 mm versus ex-TAPSE≥26 mm, and sPAP did not emerge as a significant predictor of MACEs.
In patients with primary pulmonary hypertension undergoing ex-echo, Spruijt et al have shown that exercise sPAP is not related to RV contractility and that ex-echo did not have an effect on RV uncoupling.27 Despite ex-echo providing sensitive information on RV function, particularly in asymptomatic patients with MR, no defined cut-off for the evaluation of RV function during exercise has been established so far. In a previous study by Kusunose et al, TAPSE<17.6 mm (AUC 0.69, P<0.01) was a valuable predictor of the need for surgery in patients with moderate to severe pMR.28 In our study population, an ex-TAPSE<26 mm was able to predict the occurrence of MACEs after early surgery. The difference between these two cut-offs can be attributed to the differences between the enrolled populations, and to the fact that in Kusunose’s study, RV function was assessed at least 2 min after the end of a treadmill exercise test, whereas in our study ex-echo data were acquired during the exercise test, at a mean heart rate of 100–120 bpm.
Study limitations
This is a single-centre study that included a selected population of asymptomatic patients with preserved LVEF, without concomitant valvular disease and stress-induced myocardial ischaemia or scar. As a consequence, our results might not be applicable to a different population, for instance, to asymptomatic patients with an already dilated left ventricle.
Conclusion
In patients with pMR, without reported symptoms and without LV dysfunction/dilatation, undergoing early surgery (without waiting for clinical symptoms), the lack of development of exercise-induced RV contractile reserve is a predictor of postoperative MACEs.
These results suggest that asymptomatic patients who do not develop exercise-induced RV contractile reserve might benefit from a close follow-up and eventually from an early surgery in order to prevent the occurrence of postoperative MACEs.
Key messages
What is already known on this subject?
The management of patients with severe primary mitral regurgitation, with or without mild symptoms and preserved left ventricular performance remains controversial. In these subjects, rest and lack of development of exercise-induced right ventricular (RV) contractile reserve were recently reported as predictors of rapid onset of symptoms and need for surgery.
What might this study add?
Exercise echocardiography is a valuable tool for assessing asymptomatic primary mitral regurgitation. Exercise-induced RV lack of contractile reserve is a prognostic predictor in patients with severe primary mitral regurgitation undergoing early mitral valve surgery.
How might this impact on clinical practice?
In patients who are evaluated by exercise stress echocardiography, one could check for RV function. Although our results suggest that measures of RV function could be included in future clinical trials, the evidence is not strong enough for it to be recommended in clinical practice.
Acknowledgments
We thank the research nurses of the CIC-IT 1414 in Rennes for their skilful assistance and support during the study.
References
Footnotes
EV and EG contributed equally.
Contributors All authors actively participated in the study. EV: conception and design of the study, interpretation of data, drafting of the manuscript. EG: conception and design of the work, acquisition and interpretation of data, drafting and critical revision of the manuscript. MF, CB: acquisition of data. CL: critical revision of the manuscript and final approval of the manuscript submitted. HC: acquisition of data, final approval of the manuscript submitted. GB: interpretation of data, drafting and critical revision of the manuscript. ED: conception and design of the study, interpretation of data, critical revision of the manuscript, final approval of the manuscript submitted.
Funding The study was supported by an institutional grant (CORECT 2014).
Competing interests None declared.
Patient consent Obtained.
Ethics approval The protocol was approved by the local ethics committee (CPP Ouest V number: PIME 08/16-675).
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.