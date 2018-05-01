Man in his 50s with chest pain and dyspnoea

Article Text
Abstract
Clinical introduction A man in his 50s with sudden-onset chest pain and dyspnoea was transferred to the emergency room. He had a history of aortic valve replacement due to aortic regurgitation with a mechanical valve 6 years previously. Heart rate was 90 bpm, and blood pressure was too low to measure. In the emergency room, he presented with severe dyspnoea and a chest X-ray showed severe lung congestion (figure 1A). ECG showed complete left bundle branch block. His respiratory status rapidly worsened, and he went into cardiopulmonary arrest. After cardiopulmonary resuscitation, transthoracic echocardiography was performed (figure 1B, online supplementary video 1).
Supplementary file 1
Question What is the most likely cause of the patient’s cardiopulmonary arrest?
Myocardial infarction in left main trunk
Aortic dissection
Prosthetic valve thrombosis
Prosthetic valve embolisation
Pulmonary embolism
- endocarditis
- prosthetic heart valves
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Answer: D
After intubation, emergency transoesophageal echocardiography was also performed. We could not find the prosthetic valve at the position which it should have existed. Thread-like echoes were attached to the aortic annulus and swinging with the blood flow, resembling native valve leaflets (figure 2A, online supplementary video 2). Aortic regurgitation was so severe that it showed a laminar flow pattern (figure 2B, online supplementary video 3). We rechecked the chest X-ray in the emergency room, and a prosthetic valve was found in the abdomen (figure 2C). When a percutaneous cardiopulmonary support was inserted, the detached prosthetic valve was detected in the abdominal aorta (figure 2D). At first, we suspected of myocardial infarction in left main trunk from newly developed complete left bundle branch block; however, coronary angiography was normal. The patient immediately underwent an emergency operation. Destruction of annulus and abscess cavity was found. The emergency valve replacement surgery was successful, but unfortunately the patient died of multiple organ failure at 5 days postoperatively. Cultures of annular abscess and vegetation were positive for Propionibacterium acnes.
Supplementary file 2
Supplementary file 3
Complete embolisation of prosthetic valve is really rare, but crucial complication, which requires emergency surgery. Even in the critical situation, it is important to recognise the absence of the prosthetic valve with echocardiography or identify the embolised valve at the different position by chest X-ray. One of the most common causes of embolisation is prosthetic valve endocarditis, which can occur even at 10 years after prosthetic valve replacement.1 P. acnes is reported to cause life-threatening endocarditis with prosthetic valve embolisation.2 The characteristic that P. acnes is a slow-growing and low-virulence bacterium results in the delay of diagnosis.3 In case of sudden cardiogenic shock in patients with prosthetic valve, complete embolisation of the valve should be considered as a differential diagnosis, and immediate recognition of this critical condition is essential.
Footnotes
Contributors YO designed the study and wrote the initial draft of the manuscript. CI and YN critically reviewed the manuscript.
Competing interests None declared.
Patient consent Detail has been removed from this case description/these case descriptions to ensure anonymity. The editors and reviewers have seen the detailed information available and are satisfied that the information backs up the case the authors are making.
Ethics approval The Institutional Ethical Committee of Tenri Hospital.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.