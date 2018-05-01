Man in his 50s with chest pain and dyspnoea

Answer: D

After intubation, emergency transoesophageal echocardiography was also performed. We could not find the prosthetic valve at the position which it should have existed. Thread-like echoes were attached to the aortic annulus and swinging with the blood flow, resembling native valve leaflets (figure 2A, online supplementary video 2). Aortic regurgitation was so severe that it showed a laminar flow pattern (figure 2B, online supplementary video 3). We rechecked the chest X-ray in the emergency room, and a prosthetic valve was found in the abdomen (figure 2C). When a percutaneous cardiopulmonary support was inserted, the detached prosthetic valve was detected in the abdominal aorta (figure 2D). At first, we suspected of myocardial infarction in left main trunk from newly developed complete left bundle branch block; however, coronary angiography was normal. The patient immediately underwent an emergency operation. Destruction of annulus and abscess cavity was found. The emergency valve replacement surgery was successful, but unfortunately the patient died of multiple organ failure at 5 days postoperatively. Cultures of annular abscess and vegetation were positive for Propionibacterium acnes.

Figure 2 (A) Transoesophageal echocardiography long-axis view. (B) Transoesophageal echocardiography colour Doppler image. (C) Detached prosthetic valve (red circle) seen in the chest X-ray at the emergency room. (D) The detached valve in the abdominal aorta. AA, abdominal aorta; NGT, nasogastric tube; PCPS, percutaneous cardiopulmonary support.

Complete embolisation of prosthetic valve is really rare, but crucial complication, which requires emergency surgery. Even in the critical situation, it is important to recognise the absence of the prosthetic valve with echocardiography or identify the embolised valve at the different position by chest X-ray. One of the most common causes of embolisation is prosthetic valve endocarditis, which can occur even at 10 years after prosthetic valve replacement.1 P. acnes is reported to cause life-threatening endocarditis with prosthetic valve embolisation.2 The characteristic that P. acnes is a slow-growing and low-virulence bacterium results in the delay of diagnosis.3 In case of sudden cardiogenic shock in patients with prosthetic valve, complete embolisation of the valve should be considered as a differential diagnosis, and immediate recognition of this critical condition is essential.