Role of cardiovascular magnetic resonance in the management of patients with stable coronary artery disease

Abstract

Cardiovascular magnetic resonance (CMR) assesses cardiac function, ischaemia, viability and tissue characterisation, all within a single scan. Many studies regarding the role of CMR in stable coronary artery disease (CAD) have been published over the last decade providing important technical advances, large-scale clinical validation and prognostic data. As a result, CMR has emerged as a highly accurate technique for diagnosis and risk stratification in stable CAD and has been incorporated into national and international guidelines. Furthermore, clinical pathways utilising CMR have been shown to be the most cost-effective in several healthcare systems. In this review, we summarise the key roles and guideline recommendations for CMR in stable CAD supported by contemporary clinical evidence.