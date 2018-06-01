Congenital tricuspid valve disease can masquerade as primary idiopathic tricuspid regurgitation

Article Text
The Authors’ reply
We read with interest the excellent and timely article on increasingly detected cases of isolated tricuspid valve regurgitation.1 The authors rightly note that there is an emerging population of adult patients without left-sided heart disease, pulmonary hypertension or congenital abnormalities who develop symptomatic isolated tricuspid regurgitation. While this is true, we believe that a proportion of these cases of isolated tricuspid regurgitation may well be congenital …
