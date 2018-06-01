You are here

Considerations in pursuing the optimal timing for pulmonary valve replacement in repaired tetralogy of Fallot
  1. Kai Ma,
  2. Guanxi Wang,
  3. Shoujun Li
  1. Pediatric Cardiac Surgery Center, National Center for Cardiovascular Disease and Fuwai Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Peking Union Medical College, Beijing, China
  1. Correspondence to Professor Shoujun Li, Department of Cardiac Surgery, Fuwai Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Peking Union Medical College, Beijing 100037, China; drlishoujunlsj{at}yahoo.com

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/heartjnl-2017-312922

The Authors’ reply

We have read the interesting article from Bokma and colleagues1 documenting the outcomes of pulmonary valve replacement (PVR) in patients with repaired tetralogy of Fallot (rTOF). In this large multicentre rTOF cohort, PVR was not associated with a reduced rate of death at mid-term follow-up. Additionally, authors highlighted that there were more events after PVR compared with no PVR in subjects not meeting consensus criteria.

Currently, although the overall haemodynamic benefits of PVR are evident with broad consensus …

