Correction
Miscellaneous: Secondary mitral regurgitation: pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment
Ciarka A, Van de Veire N. Secondary mitral regurgitation: pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment. Heart 2011;97:1012–1023.
In table 1 of this paper there is an error in the footnote. It should read Restrictive valve movement, in diastole (IIIa), in systole (IIIb).
Ciarka A, Van de Veire N Secondary mitral regurgitation: pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment. Heart 10.1136/hrt.2010.219170corr1
