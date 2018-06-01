You are here

Correction
Miscellaneous: Secondary mitral regurgitation: pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment

Ciarka A, Van de Veire N. Secondary mitral regurgitation: pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment. Heart 2011;97:1012–1023.

In table 1 of this paper there is an error in the footnote. It should read Restrictive valve movement, in diastole (IIIa), in systole (IIIb).

