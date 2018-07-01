Cochrane corner: PCSK9 monoclonal antibodies for the primary and secondary prevention of cardiovascular disease

Introduction

Despite the availability of effective drug therapies reducing LDL-cholesterol (LDL-C), cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains a significant source of mortality and morbidity. Additional LDL-C reduction may be warranted, especially in patients that are unresponsive to or unable to take existing LDL-C reducing therapies.1 Monoclonal antibodies against PCSK9 (PCSK9 inhibitors) may provide such additional LDL-C reduction. In this synopsis, we summarise findings from a recent Cochrane systematic review2 on the safety and effectiveness of PCSK9 inhibitors. Here we particularly focus on the relative effectiveness of PCSK9 inhibitors compared to existing treatments such as statins and/or ezetimibe and report on the (perceived) quality of the evidence.