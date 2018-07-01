Article Text
PostScript
Correspondence
Non-vitamin K antagonist oral anticoagulants and infective endocarditis
To the Editor We read with great interest the Editorial by Erwin and Lung, which stated that in patients treated with oral anticoagulants and concomitant infective endocarditis, it is recommended to switch/bridge with heparin in the first 2 weeks to decrease the bleeding risk if cerebral embolism occurs, particularly in staphylococcal endocarditis.1 We recognise that the rate of embolic complications …
