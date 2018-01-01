You are here

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
PostScript
Correspondence
Importance of (measuring) the end-systolic volume index in predicting survival
  1. Peter L Kerkhof1,
  2. Richard A Peace2,
  3. Neal Handly3
  1. 1 Department of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine, Amsterdam Cardiovascular Sciences, VU University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands
  2. 2 Department of Nuclear Medicine, Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK
  3. 3 Department of Emergency Medicine, Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
  1. Correspondence to Dr Peter L Kerkhof, Amsterdam Cardiovascular Sciences, VU university medical center, De Boelelaan 1118, 1081 HZ Amsterdam, Netherlands; plm.kerkhof{at}vumc.nl
View Full Text

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/heartjnl-2017-312051

Statistics from Altmetric.com

To the Editor Prior et al. 1 report on survival prediction in patients with ischaemic cardiomyopathy following surgical intervention and found that end-systolic volume (ESV) index (I) is the strongest indicator of survival. Their findings are partly based on an imputation procedure which is reported to have not affected the outcomes. We have no reason to doubt this statement, but we are left with three major issues:

  1. Some inconsistencies require clarification. In figure 1, the ESVI range is limited to 150, while …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2018. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.

Linked Articles