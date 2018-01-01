Article Text
PostScript
Correspondence
The authors’ reply to the letter from Kerkhof et al entitled ‘The importance of (measuring) the end-systolic volume index in predicting survival’
We thank Kerkhof et al 1 for their interest in our paper2 and are pleased they agree with our conclusion that accurate determination of end-systolic volume index (ESVI) is important in patients with reduced LVEF.
Table 3 and figure 2 show the entire range of ESVI values. The scatter plot of the individual data points (figure 2) and summary statistics presented in table 3 reveal the data are highly skewed to the right such that most values fall at the lower end of …
