Article Text
PostScript
Correspondence
Does antibiotic prophylaxis really prevent streptococci infective endocarditis?
Statistics from Altmetric.com
View Full Text
To the Editor,
We read with interest the work presented by Cahill et al 1 in which the authors evaluate the impact of antibiotic prophylaxis to prevent bactaeremia and infective endocarditis in patients undergoing dental procedures. The analysis was performed based on 36 studies, including 21 bacteraemia studies, five case controls and cohort studies and 10 time trend studies.
It is generally well established that dental cares cause bacteraemia and that most …
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.
Copyright information:
© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2018. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.