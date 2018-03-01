Article Text
PostScript
Correspondence
Is traumatic intracranial haemorrhage a specific risk factor for atrial fibrillation?
To the Editor: We read the study of Wei-Shiang Lin et al 1 with a great interest. In their large-scale retrospective cohort study, they found that traumatic intracranial haemorrhage was associated with an increased risk of atrial fibrillation (AF) and hypothesised that inflammation and/or secondary cardiac insult due to the traumatic brain injury (TBI) may cause AF. Nevertheless, several points should be discussed. First, it …
