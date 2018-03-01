Article Text
PostScript
Correspondence
Authors’ reply
Statistics from Altmetric.com
View Full Text
To the Editor: We thank Dr Launey et al for their constructive comments regarding our recent report.1 We also greatly appreciate their shared interests in traumatic intracranial haemorrhage (ICH) and the subsequent incidence of atrial fibrillation (AF).
Dr Launey and colleagues concerned about the acute effects of inflammation on the onset of AF.2 In our study, the mean follow-up period …
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.
Copyright information:
© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2018. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.