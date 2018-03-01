You are here

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
PostScript
Correspondence
Authors’ reply
  1. Wei-Shiang Lin,
  2. Chin-Sheng Lin,
  3. Cheng-Li Lin,
  4. Chia-Hung Kao
  1. Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, Tri-Service General Hospital, National Defense Medical Center, Taipei, Taiwan
  1. Correspondence to Dr Wei-Shiang Lin, Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, Tri-Service General Hospital, National Defense Medical Center, Taipei, Taiwan; wslin545{at}ms27.hinet.net

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/heartjnl-2017-312445

Statistics from Altmetric.com

To the Editor: We thank Dr Launey et al for their constructive comments regarding our recent report.1 We also greatly appreciate their shared interests in traumatic intracranial haemorrhage (ICH) and the subsequent incidence of atrial fibrillation (AF).

Dr Launey and colleagues concerned about the acute effects of inflammation on the onset of AF.2 In our study, the mean follow-up period …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2018. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.

Linked Articles