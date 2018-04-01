Anatomical and clinical predictors of valve dysfunction and aortic dilation in bicuspid aortic valve disease

Nine hundred and ten consecutive adults (age ≥18 years) diagnosed of BAV referred from cardiac outpatient clinics to echocardiographic laboratories between 2012 and 2015 were prospectively recruited from eight tertiary hospitals. Patients were not included if there was evidence of previous aortic valvuloplasty, corrective aortic surgery, aortic valve endocarditis, aortic coarctation or other congenital aortic diseases. Fifty-six of the 908 patients were excluded since a definitive diagnosis of BAV could not be established owing to suboptimal image quality. The study population comprised 852 patients. This prospective study was approved by the institutional review board of each hospital.

Echocardiography

Echocardiographic studies were performed with harmonic imaging at all institutions. Complete echocardiographic studies were conducted by expert echocardiographers at each centre following a predefined protocol. Images were stored in DVD and sent to a core lab (Hospital Vall d’Hebron) where two expert echocardiographers analysed and measured all the studies. Doubtful images were discussed and diagnosed by consensus. BAV was defined as the presence of two cusps and commissures, with or without raphe in either structure. Each aortic valve was analysed and characterised in systole and diastole. Diagnosis was established by the systolic fish-mouth appearance of the orifice in parasternal short axis views using a zoom tool. Valve morphotype was categorised as right and left (RL) coronary cusps fusion (anteroposterior BAV), the right coronary and non-coronary (RN) cusps fusion (right–left BAV) and the left coronary and non-coronary (LN) cusps fusion. Comprehensive echo Doppler examination was performed to assess valvular dysfunction severity. Based on current guidelines, valvular dysfunction was defined as none, mild, moderate or severe aortic stenosis (AS) or aortic regurgitation (AR). Patients with mixed BAV disease were classified according to the predominant functional valve lesion. Patients were categorised according to the degree and type of valvular dysfunction in a non-significant group (normally functioning, mild AS or mild AR), an AS-dominant group (patients with moderate or severe AS) and an AR-dominant group (patients with moderate or severe AR). The degree of valvular calcification or sigmoid prolapse was established and reported in all cases.

Aortic coarctation was ruled out by assessing abdominal aorta flow in long axis view (continuous flow pattern) and proximal descending aorta flow by colour and continuous Doppler by suprasternal view. Calcified aortic valve was considered when more than mild and localised calcification was visualised according to the Yousry classification.15

The ascending aorta was measured by two-dimensional echocardiography using the parasternal long axis view. Further cephalad segments of the ascending aorta were imaged by moving the transducer up 1 or two interspaces and the aortic arch via suprasternal notch. Aortic diameter was measured at the annulus, root (maximum dilation of Valsalva sinuses), sinotubular junction (STJ) and ascending aorta at the level of maximum ascending aorta diameter; the proximal aortic arch was measured via suprasternal or supraclavicular window. Measurements of the aortic root, STJ, ascending aorta and arch were taken using the leading edge to leading edge convention in end-diastole (online supplementary figure 1). The aortic annulus was measured by the inner edge to inner edge convention at end-systole. Normal aorta size was defined by the reference values reported for the aortic root and ascending aorta based on established guidelines, considering age, body size and sex.16 Significant aorta dilation was considered when aorta diameter was >45 mm given that this diameter can generate clinical decision making in patients with surgical indication.

Supplementary figure 1 [SP1.jpg]

The aorta phenotype classification included in this study was assigned according to the segment of the vessel with the largest diameters: ‘ascending aorta’ type, if the diameter distal to the STJ exceeded that at the root, and ‘root’ type if the maximum diameter observed was at the level of the sinuses.17