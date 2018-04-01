Outcome of left atrial appendage occlusion in high-risk patients

Reflecting the current evidence base, NHS England set up a ‘Commissioning through Evaluation’ (CtE) scheme in October 2014 to provide limited funding for LAA occlusion procedures in specialised centres within strictly defined parameters and to feed data into a national database. 18 Here, we report outcomes from the largest contributor site to the CtE LAA occlusion programme.

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is increasingly common among an ageing population, 1–3 with a 10% prevalence at age >75 years. 4 Stroke is a common and often devastating complication of AF. 5–7 Oral anticoagulation prevents most strokes in patients with AF, but incurs an increase in bleeding risk. 8 9 Left atrial appendage (LAA) occlusion has emerged as an alternative for stroke prevention in AF. Randomised trials provide much less precise information in safety and efficacy than the information available for oral anticoagulants. Furthermore, controlled trials excluded patients who were ineligible for long-term anticoagulation, 10 11 the group of patients in whom LAA occlusion is most often used in clinical practice. 12–16 Therefore, the 2016 European Society of Cardiology AF guidelines defined LAA occlusion as an area of ‘gap in evidence’ and recommend LAA occlusion with a class IIb indication for patients ineligible for long-term anticoagulation. 17 Clear selection criteria and longer term outcomes are still lacking. These could allow refinement of selection criteria for LAA occlusion.

Continuous variables are expressed as means with SD or medians with IQR, as appropriate. Categorical variables are reported as percentages and absolute numbers. CIs for both procedural success rates and complication rates are presented. We used Kaplan-Meier curves to describe stroke-free/all-cause death-free survival and stroke-free/cardiovascular death-free survival following hospital discharge. We used SigmaPlot software V.13 (Systat Software, San Jose, California, USA) for statistical analysis.

Efficacy endpoints included all-cause stroke and systemic embolism. Safety endpoints included all-cause mortality, major bleeding and procedural major adverse events occurring within 7 days of the procedure. Major adverse events included any life-threatening event, death, repeat hospitalisation, prolonged hospital stay, any major surgical or endovascular intervention, or significant new disability. The severity of bleeding events was identified according to the Bleeding Academic Research Consortium classification, 21 and subsequently categorised into life-threatening, major or minor according to the Munich consensus document on LAA occlusion endpoints definitions. 22 For any patient who died during follow-up, the patient’s general practitioner was contacted and formal death certificate and/or discharge summary was obtained to ascertain the cause of death.

Each LAA occlusion procedure was performed jointly by an electrophysiologist (DG) and by an interventional cardiologist (WLM, PV, SA, AK). The lead operator had prior experience of >10 LAA occluder implants under proctored supervision. An Amplatzer Amulet LAA occluder (St Jude Medical, St Paul, Minnesota, USA) was implanted in all patients under TOE and fluoroscopic guidance. 19 20

The multidisciplinary team set objective inclusion and exclusion criteria for LAA occlusion; these were disseminated to all referring hospitals via an AF clinical pathway distributed by the Cheshire and Merseyside cardiac and stroke network. Mandatory inclusion criteria for LAA occlusion were the presence of AF with high stroke risk (CHA 2 DS 2 -VASc score ≥2) and a contraindication to long-term oral anticoagulation (previous intracranial haemorrhage, major extracranial bleed with ≥2 units of blood transfused or high haemorrhagic risk). LAA occlusion was not offered as a ‘lifestyle choice’ without clear contraindication to oral anticoagulation. Exclusion criteria included conditions allowing anticoagulation to be restarted within 6 months, expected life expectancy <1 year, severe heart failure, myocardial infarction within 3 months, stroke/transient ischaemic attack within 30 days, symptomatic untreated carotid artery disease, intracardiac thrombus and unsuitable appendage anatomy (LAA landing zone larger than 31 mm).

We instituted a multidisciplinary team consisting of two implanting cardiologists, two imaging cardiologists and two stroke physicians. Each referral to the LAA occlusion service was assessed by at least one team member from each of the three work streams. Consensus was required for LAA occluder implantation, and monthly meetings resolved cases where consensus had not been achieved. Dedicated clinics were set up for patient selection, preparation and follow-up. All treatment options were discussed, including non-vitamin K antagonist oral anticoagulant (NOAC) agents for those with prior bleeding on vitamin K antagonists, particularly if this occurred in the setting of erratic or supratherapeutic international normalised ratio levels.

Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital is a tertiary cardiac centre serving a population of approximately 2.4 million in North-West England; it was one of the ten LAA occlusion CtE sites selected by NHS England. Each patient gave written informed consent to their procedure and for their data to be included in this study.

Over the follow-up period, 8/80 (10.0%) patients died. One death (1.3%) was due to intracranial haemorrhage 7 months post-LAA occlusion, while the remaining seven were non-cardiovascular deaths (three sepsis, two cancer-related, one complication of diabetes mellitus, one respiratory failure). Figure 2 illustrates the Kaplan-Meier curves for freedom from cardiovascular mortality and stroke, as well for all-cause mortality and stroke.

Major bleeding occurred in 7/80 (8.8%) patients. Haemorrhagic strokes occurred in two (2.5%) patients, both with a history of intracranial bleed. Five patients experienced major extracranial bleeding (6.3%; table 3 ). Five of these seven bleeds were within the first 6 weeks post-LAA occlusion when patients were still on DAPT. Minor bleeds were reported in six (7.5%) patients. No systemic embolism, myocardial infarction or late device embolisation was observed.

Ischaemic strokes occurred in 3/80 patients (3.8%), with complete recovery in all of them. No strokes occurred acutely (<72 hours). Of these, one occurred while on DAPT and two on aspirin. This stroke rate is numerically lower than stroke rate on aspirin alone in historical controls at similar stroke risk. 23 24

Follow-up imaging was obtained at 2 months postprocedure in 76/80 (95.0%) patients. TOE was deployed in 62 (77.5%), while contrast-enhanced cardiac CT was performed in 14 (17.5%), due to patient preference (n=11), failure to tolerate TOE (n=2) or presence of oesophageal varices (n=1). Imaging confirmed adequate LAA exclusion in all cases; however, minor leaks (<5 mm) were detected in 13/76 (17.1%). Device-related thrombus was identified in 1/76 (1.3%) patient who had inadvertently stopped his antiplatelet therapy after the procedure; this was treated with a short course of apixaban and complete thrombus resolution was confirmed on repeat imaging.

All 80 patients who were discharged with an LAA occluder device were followed up for a median of 12 months (IQR 6–16). No patient was lost to follow-up. Table 3 summarises follow-up outcomes, and table 4 illustrates changes in antithrombotic regimen. Following discharge, 78 (97.5%) patients were prescribed DAPT and 2 (2.5%) clopidogrel only. At 6 weeks, 75 (93.8%) patients moved to either aspirin alone (61, 76.3%) or clopidogrel alone (14, 17.5%). One patient received short-term NOAC therapy due to device-related thrombus. Antiplatelet medications were discontinued at 6 months postprocedure in 15/65 (23.1%) of patients, while single antiplatelet therapy was continued in 50/65 (76.9%) because of coexisting ischaemic and/or peripheral vascular disease.

Periprocedural complications occurred in 5/83 (6.0%) cases (95% CI 0.02 to 0.14), including 2 (2.4%) cases of major bleeding, 1 (1.2%) pulmonary oedema and 2 (2.4%) device embolisations. One of these cases had very complex LAA anatomy, with very proximal branching into two equal-sized lobes, leaving only a narrow landing zone for the Amulet device. In hindsight, attempts at LAA occlusion should have been abandoned once this anatomy came to light. The second case had a typical windsock-shaped LAA, but experienced subtle proximal migration of the Amulet device during disc deployment that was missed in real time because of the suboptimal quality of TOE images. Both embolisations occurred within 6 hours of the procedure and required open surgery to retrieve the occluders. One resulted in acute kidney injury, sepsis and death (1/83, 1.2%). No periprocedural stroke or clinically relevant pericardial effusion occurred. The remaining 80/83 (96.4%) patients were discharged home after a mean hospital stay of 1.1 (±0.7) days.

The mean diameter of the LAA landing zone was 21±4 mm on TOE and fluoroscopy. The most commonly used size for the occlusion device was 25 mm (36/82, 43.9%). The first device selected was implanted in 68/82 (82.9%) cases.

The procedure was successful in 82/83 (98.8%) patients (95% CI 0.93 to 0.99) ( table 2 ). In the remaining patient (1.2%), LAA anatomy was considered unsuitable for safe deployment of the occluder because of an extremely proximal bifurcation into two small equal-sized lobes. The median procedural time for stand-alone LAA occlusion was 81 min (IQR 70–96). Adjunct procedures were performed in three patients (two pulmonary vein isolations and one atrioventricular node ablation).

In the 79 patients with previous haemorrhage, warfarin was the most common antithrombotic agent being taken at the time of bleeding (55/79, 69.6%); some of these patients had been switched to NOACs and rebled (8/55, 14.5%). Of 79 patients, 9 (11.4%) had suffered bleeding while not on any antithrombotic drug. At the time of referral, 44/83 (53.0%) patients were on no antithrombotic therapy, 21/83 (25.3%) were on antiplatelets and 18/83 (21.7%) were on anticoagulants.

The clinical characteristics of the study population are shown in table 1 . The 83 patients undergoing LAA occluder implantation were 76±8.2 years old, with a mean CHA 2 DS 2 -VASc score of 4±1 (range 2–7). Most patients had prior major bleeding (79/83, 95.2%), either intracranial haemorrhage (49/83, 59.0%), gastrointestinal haemorrhage (22/83, 26.5%) or recurrent epistaxis (4/83, 4.8%), with intraocular haemorrhage, bleeding from multiple sites and unexplained severe sideropaenic anaemia also observed. The remaining 4/83 patients (4.8%) were deemed to be at unacceptably high bleeding risk due to an underlying condition: two patients with recurrent ischaemic cerebrovascular events in the context of significant cerebral amyloid angiopathy, one patient with pontine cavernoma, and one patient with severe thrombocytopaenia and previous transient ischaemic attack.

A total of 143 patients were referred to the LAA occlusion service, mostly by cardiologists (63/143, 44.1%) or stroke physicians (51/143, 35.7%), with a minority being referred by general practitioners (25/143, 17.5%) or internists (4/143, 2.8%). Following team discussion, 31/143 (21.7%) were considered unsuitable for LAA occlusion, while 24/143 (16.8%) patients were prescribed NOACs and kept on a ‘watchful wait’. The remaining 88/143 (61.5%) were approved for LAA occlusion, but of these patients three declined consent, one died before the procedure and one patient had LAA thrombus resistant to anticoagulation. Ultimately 83/143 patients (58.0%) underwent the procedure ( figure 1 ).

Discussion

Our study is the first to describe LAA occlusion outcomes from a ‘Commissioning through Evaluation’ process, a unique approach introduced by NHS England including detailed review of patient referrals by a multidisciplinary team, meticulous periprocedural care, and prospective, systematic follow-up. No patient was lost to follow-up.

In our hands, LAA occlusion was associated with high nominal implant rates at 98.8%, comparable to other recent series (ASAP, EWOLUTION),12 14 but was also associated with a 6.0% rate of complications, including two device embolisations, one of which resulted in death. In those who were successfully discharged postprocedure, all-cause stroke-free survival was only 85% and 77% at 12 and 18 months, respectively (figure 2), with an all-cause mortality of 10% at 1 year. Importantly, 7/8 deaths were non-cardiovascular. This high mortality rate was seen despite a priori exclusion of patients with advanced heart failure, known active malignancy and severe frailty. It is likely that the stringent selection process aimed at offering LAA occlusion only to those patients who had no viable alternative identified a very high-risk patient population with multiple comorbidities, for example, two-thirds of patients aged 75 or older, and three-fourths with previous stroke or transient ischaemic attack.

Overall, 95.2% of our study group had suffered prior major bleeding events, with intracranial haemorrhage in 59.0% of them. While intracranial haemorrhage is considered the most common reason for ineligibility to oral anticoagulation in patients with AF,25 recent data have shown that these patients also carry a higher risk of ischaemic stroke than those without intracranial haemorrhage.26 As such, the risks and benefits of LAA occlusion need to be carefully considered in these patients. Kebernik and colleagues13 evaluated LAA occlusion with the Amplatzer Cardiac Plug (St Jude Medical) in a cohort of high-risk patients very similar to ours (mean age 76 years, previous intracranial haemorrhage in 59%). They reported a 7.3% rate of procedure-related complications, and a 10% all-cause mortality over a median follow-up of 9 months. In another study of LAA occlusion in high-risk patients by Berti and colleagues,15 77% of patients had previous bleeding and 21.8% had previous intracranial haemorrhage. The all-cause mortality at 30 months was 12%, of which only 2.7% were due to cardiovascular causes. Our results are consistent with the findings of these studies, and suggest that patients who are unable to tolerate oral anticoagulation because of comorbidities or previous serious bleeding likely represent a much higher risk population than those recruited in the initial LAA occlusion randomised studies, such as PROTECT AF and PREVAIL.10 11 In those studies, all-cause mortality was 3% over 12 months, suggesting a much lower risk population than in our study or in those by Kebernik et al and Berti et al.

The CtE process mandated unsuitability to oral anticoagulation as an obligatory criterion to access LAA occlusion, and many health systems have currently restricted its use only to such patients. Our experience suggests that patients with a reasonably long life expectancy, ideally without major non-cardiac survival threats, would be most suitable for LAA occlusion. Two randomised trials in this population are underway (STROKECLOSE trial, ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02830152, and ASAP-TOO trial, ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02928497), but their results will not be available until 2022 at the earliest.

Thromboembolic stroke on follow-up is not uncommon even after successful LAA occlusion.11 This, coupled with the findings of a recent study of a high incidence of thrombus on the device,27 has raised concerns about the very thromboembolic protective effect of LAA occlusion. It is notable that although we observed three strokes on follow-up in our study, none of these were disabling and all led to full recovery. This supports the notion that post-LAA occlusion strokes may be less devastating than de novo strokes in AF.28

We observed seven major bleeding events, of which five occurred within the first 6 weeks of implant while patients were on DAPT. While aspirin monotherapy post-LAA occlusion appeared promising in one study,29 this strategy has been associated with a high risk of device thrombus. The competing risks of bleeding and thrombosis may need to be carefully considered on a case-by-case basis before deciding on postprocedure antithrombotic therapy. In our study, we observed only one case of device-related thrombus (1.3%) associated with an inadvertent interruption in antiplatelet therapy and which promptly resolved after a short course of NOAC. This is less than the 3.9% rate described in a recent systematic review.30 Clearly, randomised studies determining the optimal antithrombotic therapy in the first weeks after LAA occlusion are warranted.