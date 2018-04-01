You are here

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
JournalScan
Cardiovascular highlights from non-cardiology journals
  1. Elizabeth Kaplan1,
  2. James McCabe2
  1. 1 Department of Medicine, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA
  2. 2 Division of Cardiology, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA
  1. Correspondence to Dr James McCabe; jmmccabe{at}cardiology.washington.edu

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/heartjnl-2018-313125

Statistics from Altmetric.com

Use of genotype-guided warfarin for anticoagulation control in patients undergoing hip or knee arthroplasty

Dosing of warfarin can be inconsistent for a variety of clinical reasons and may also be influenced by patient genotype. Significant interest exists in finding more effective ways to dose warfarin but previous studies of genotype dosing have shown varied results. The Genetic Informatics Trial (GIFT) of Warfarin to Prevent DVT seeks to determine whether genotype-guided dosing improves the safety of warfarin initiation, defined as days …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2018. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.