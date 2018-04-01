Article Text
JournalScan
Cardiovascular highlights from non-cardiology journals
Statistics from Altmetric.com
View Full Text
Use of genotype-guided warfarin for anticoagulation control in patients undergoing hip or knee arthroplasty
Dosing of warfarin can be inconsistent for a variety of clinical reasons and may also be influenced by patient genotype. Significant interest exists in finding more effective ways to dose warfarin but previous studies of genotype dosing have shown varied results. The Genetic Informatics Trial (GIFT) of Warfarin to Prevent DVT seeks to determine whether genotype-guided dosing improves the safety of warfarin initiation, defined as days …
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.
Copyright information:
© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2018. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.