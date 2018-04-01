Response to: ’Screening for atrial fibrillation in hospitalised geriatric patients' by Tavernier et al

​To The Editor We read with interest the article by Tavernier et al regarding screening for atrial fibrillation (AF) in hospitalised geriatric patients and the feasibility to identify a significant number of patients (over 10% more than routine care) with AF who may benefit from anticoagulation.1 A new diagnosis of AF could prompt more vigilant heart rate monitoring and potentially prevent tachycardia-related cardiomyopathy.2 The authors have not provided information on the heart rates of the cases of AF cases diagnosed by ‘routine’ care or by rhythm strips or if routine care had missed any patients with tachycardia.

Over 20% of those consented were excluded due to inability to hold the stick-shaped device, and the authors further commented that most of this subgroup would not likely be suitable for anticoagulation based on the severity of the underlying conditions. It is possible that some of the participants may suffer from severe hand arthritis, recent upper limb fractures or a tremor that may limit the use of the device but not preclude treatment. This would be worthy of further investigation via clinical history and metrics such as frailty scores.

Device manufacturers may wish to consider design options that would allow for both hand-held and dry electrode (placed on wrists or the chest) operation which could improve the yield of interpretable recordings and also facilitate monitoring for prolonged periods. In addition, manufacturers could consider multiple algorithm settings or thresholds for various clinical situations.3 Clinicians could then select a highly sensitive threshold or algorithm which could allow for the use of an initial step of automatic algorithmic rhythm interpretation to decrease a significant proportion of workload without a significant decrease in diagnostic yield.

Of the 28 new patients with AF, contraindications for anticoagulation were present in 8 (29%). Perhaps absolute contraindications should be considered at the consent stage in future studies to potentially circumvent cases where patients would otherwise not benefit from additional medical intervention?