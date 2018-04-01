You are here

Left atrial appendage occlusion in high-risk patients: doing it is better than nothing
  1. Vincenzo Vizzi,
  2. Maurizio Di Biasi,
  3. Giuseppe Alessandrino,
  4. Alessandro Colombo,
  5. Paolo Danna,
  6. Maurizio Viecca
  1. Department of Cardiology, Ospedale Luigi Sacco-Polo Universitario, Milano, Italy
  1. Correspondence to Dr Vincenzo Vizzi, Department of Cardiology, Ospedale Luigi Sacco-Polo Universitario, Milano 20157, Italy; v.vizzi83{at}gmail.com

To the Editor We read with extreme interest the paper of Masoud and colleagues.1

The authors demonstrated that left atrial appendage occlusion (LAAO) is a valid alternative to anticoagulation for patients with atrial fibrillation and very high bleeding risk, despite the occurrence of 6% of periprocedural complications and 10% of mortality rate at follow-up.

The great value of the study is that the patients’ bleeding risk profile was uniquely high, specifically including 49 patients (59%) …

