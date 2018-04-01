Left atrial appendage occlusion in high-risk patients: doing it is better than nothing

To the Editor We read with extreme interest the paper of Masoud and colleagues.1

The authors demonstrated that left atrial appendage occlusion (LAAO) is a valid alternative to anticoagulation for patients with atrial fibrillation and very high bleeding risk, despite the occurrence of 6% of periprocedural complications and 10% of mortality rate at follow-up.

The great value of the study is that the patients’ bleeding risk profile was uniquely high, specifically including 49 patients (59%) …