Left atrial appendage occlusion in high-risk patients: doing it is better than nothing

Article Text
Statistics from Altmetric.com
To the Editor We read with extreme interest the paper of Masoud and colleagues.1
The authors demonstrated that left atrial appendage occlusion (LAAO) is a valid alternative to anticoagulation for patients with atrial fibrillation and very high bleeding risk, despite the occurrence of 6% of periprocedural complications and 10% of mortality rate at follow-up.
The great value of the study is that the patients’ bleeding risk profile was uniquely high, specifically including 49 patients (59%) …
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.