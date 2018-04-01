Cardiovascular highlights from non-cardiology journals

Article Text
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Rivaroxaban plus aspirin for secondary prevention in stable cardiovascular disease
Five to 10% of patients with cardiovascular disease have recurrent events each year. Despite evidence in support of adding warfarin to antiplatelet agents for secondary prevention among at-risk patients, the countervailing bleeding risks have limited adoption in clinical practice. Given the potentially favourable risk profile of direct oral anticoagulants compared with warfarin, these agents have generated interest as potential adjunctive therapy for secondary cardiovascular prevention. The Cardiovascular …
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.