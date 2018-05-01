Response: Complex issue of lipoprotein functions in rheumatoid arthritis

Article Text
Altmetric.com
- lipoproteins and hyperlipidemia
- translational cardiovascular science
- vascular biology
- coronary artery disease
The Author’s reply
We read with interest the editorial by KP Liao.1 The idea that rheumatoid arthritis can be a natural model to study the relationship between inflammation and lipoprotein functions is fascinating. Indeed data are emerging contributing to clarify this issue and its complexity.
In particular, focusing on high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol efflux capacity (CEC), an anti-atherogenic property opposing foam cell formation, the reader should be aware that the methods used for its evaluation often differ, providing …
