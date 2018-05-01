You are here

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
PostScript
Correspondence
Response: Complex issue of lipoprotein functions in rheumatoid arthritis
  1. Nicoletta Ronda1,
  2. Ivana Hollan2,3
  1. 1 Department of Food and Drug, University of Parma, Parma, Italy
  2. 2 Faculty of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA
  3. 3 Department of Rheumatology, Lillehammer Hospital for Rheumatic Disease, Lillehammer, Norway
  1. Correspondence to Professor Nicoletta Ronda, Department of Food and Drug, University of Parma, Parma 43124, Italy; nicoletta.ronda{at}unipr.it

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/heartjnl-2017-312678

Statistics from Altmetric.com

The Author’s reply

We read with interest the editorial by KP Liao.1 The idea that rheumatoid arthritis can be a natural model to study the relationship between inflammation and lipoprotein functions is fascinating. Indeed data are emerging contributing to clarify this issue and its complexity.

In particular, focusing on high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol efflux capacity (CEC), an anti-atherogenic property opposing foam cell formation, the reader should be aware that the methods used for its evaluation often differ, providing …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2018. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.