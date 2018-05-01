You are here

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
PostScript
Correspondence
Role of nitric oxide in vasovagal syncope. A puzzle solved but there could be another piece
  1. Manlio F Márquez1,
  2. Ricardo Allende2,
  3. Ricardo Márquez-Velasco3,
  4. Antonio G Hermosillo1
  1. 1 Department of Electrocardiography and Electrophysiology, Instituto Nacional de Cardiologia Ignacio Chavez, Mexico City, Mexico
  2. 2 Department of Cardiology, Hospital de Especialidades Médicas de la Salud, San Luis Potosí, Mexico
  3. 3 Department of Immunology, Instituto Nacional de Cardiologia, Mexico City, Mexico
  1. Correspondence to Dr Manlio F Márquez, Department of Electrocardiography and Electrophysiology, Instituto Nacional de Cardiologia Ignacio Chavez, Mexico City 14080, Mexico; manlio.marquez{at}gmail.com

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/heartjnl-2017-312820

Statistics from Altmetric.com

To the Editor

Stewart et al 1 reported a very ingenious study that finally demonstrated the previously controversial role of nitric oxide (NO) in vasovagal syncope (VVS). They used a different approach that certainly explains that they have obtained positive findings. They measured the effect on NO through an inhibitor of …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2018. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.