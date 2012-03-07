Clinical impact of intracoronary abciximab in patients undergoing primary percutaneous coronary intervention: an individual patient data pooled analysis of randomised studies

Contributors All authors substantially contributed to the production of the manuscript. RP and FP were in charge of the study design and concept. The other authors provided individual patient data and provided a critical revision of the manuscript for important intellectual content.

Abstract

Objectives The aim of this study was to perform an individual patient-level pooled analysis of randomised trials, comparing intracoronary versus intravenous abciximab bolus use in patients with ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) undergoing primary percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).

Background Abciximab represents a cornerstone in the treatment of STEMI patients undergoing primary PCI. Intracoronary abciximab bolus administration has been proposed as an alternative strategy to the standard intravenous route. However, whether intracoronary abciximab effectively improves clinical outcomes compared with standard route remains unknown.

Methods Individual data of 1198 patients enrolled in five trials were entered into the pooled analysis. The primary endpoint of the study was the occurrence of all-cause death and reinfarction at 30-day follow-up. Secondary endpoints were all-cause death, reinfarction and target-vessel revascularisation (TVR).

Results No significant heterogeneity was found across trials. Compared with the intravenous route, intracoronary abciximab administration significantly reduced the risk of the composite of death and reinfarction (HR 0.52, 95% CI 0.29 to 0.94; p=0.03), death (HR 0.44, 95% CI 0.20 to 0.95; p=0.04) and TVR (HR 0.53, 95% CI 0.29 to 0.99; p=0.045), without a significant impact on the risk of reinfarction (HR 0.54, 95% CI 0.24 to 1.21; p=0.13). However, after correction for baseline differences, only the composite of death/reinfarction and death remained significant.