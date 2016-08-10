Five-year clinical performance of a biodegradable polymer-coated biolimus-eluting stent in unselected patients
- Gian Battista Danzi1,
- Raffaele Piccolo1,2,
- Bernard Chevalier3,
- Philip Urban4,
- Farzin Fath-Ordoubadi5,
- Didier Carrie6,
- Marcus Wiemer7,8,
- Antonio Serra9,
- William Wijns10,
- Petr Kala11,
- Amerigo Stabile12,
- Javier Goicolea Ruigomez13,
- Dragan Sagic14,
- Peep Laanmets15,
- Gerhard Strupp16,
- Nick West17
- on behalf of Nobori 2 Investigators
- 1Division of Cardiology, Ospedale Santa Corona, Pietra Ligure, Italy
- 2Bern University Hospital, Bern, Switzerland
- 3Institut Cardiovasculaire Paris Sud, Massy/Quincy, France
- 4Hôpital de la Tour, Geneva, Switzerland
- 5Royal Infirmary, Manchester, UK
- 6Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Rangueil, Toulouse, France
- 7Herz-und Diabeteszentrum North-Rhine Westphalia, Bad Oeynhausen, Germany
- 8Department of Cardiology and Intensive Care Medicine, Johannes Wesling Hospital Minden, Minden, Germany
- 9Hospital de la Sta. Creu i St. Pau, Barcelona, Spain
- 10Cardiovascular Research Center OLV Hospital, Aalst, Belgium
- 11University Hospital Brno, Brno, Czech Republic
- 12A.R.N.A.S. Ospedale Civico, Palermo, Italy
- 13Hospital Puerta de Hierro, Madrid, Spain
- 14Institute for Cardiovascular Disease Dedinje, Belgrade, Serbia
- 15North-Estonia Regional Hospital, Tallinn, Estonia
- 16Klinikum Fulda AG, Fulda, Germany
- 17Papworth Hospital, Cambridge, UK
- Correspondence to Gian Battista Danzi, Division of Cardiology, Ospedale Santa Corona, Pietra Ligure (SV), Italy; gbdanzi{at}tin.it
- Received 19 February 2016
- Revised 27 June 2016
- Accepted 10 July 2016
- Published Online First 10 August 2016
Abstract
Objective To evaluate the long-term follow-up of the unrestricted use of a biodegradable polymer-coated drug-eluting stent in patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).
Methods The Nobori 2 study was a prospective, multicentre, observational registry evaluating the safety and the efficacy of the biodegradable polymer biolimus-eluting stent (BP-BES) among 3067 patients recruited at 125 international sites. The primary combined endpoint was a composite of cardiac death, myocardial infarction and target-lesion revascularisation (TLR).
Results Five-year follow-up was available in 2738 (89.3%) patients. The combined endpoint occurred in 268 patients (10%, 95% CIs 8.9% to 11.3%) at 5 years, with 3.9% of events during the first year and 6.2% during years 1–5 of follow-up. Cumulative rates of TLR and definite/probable stent thrombosis were 5.3% (95% CI 4.5% to 6.3%) and 1.1% (95% CI 0.8% to 1.6%), respectively. Between 1 and 5 years, TLR and very late stent thrombosis rates were 3.5% (95% CI 2.8% to 4.4%) and 0.6% (95% CI 0.3% to 1.1%), respectively. Previous PCI (HR, 2.05, 95% CI 1.68 to 2.50), moderate-to-severe renal disease (HR, 1.89, 95% CI 1.30 to 2.74) and peripheral vascular disease (HR, 1.86, 95% CI 1.38 to 2.52) were the three most powerful independent predictors of the combined endpoint at 5 years.
Conclusions The final 5-year follow-up of the Nobori 2 registry demonstrates the safety and effectiveness of the BP-BES in an unselected, broadly inclusive cohort of PCI patients, highlighting the excellent performance of this coronary stent technology after polymer biodegradation.
Trial registration number ISRCTN81649913; Results.