The unnatural history of pulmonary stenosis up to 40 years after surgical repair
- Judith A AE Cuypers1,
- Myrthe E Menting1,
- Petra Opić1,
- Elisabeth M WJ Utens2,
- Willem A Helbing3,
- Maarten Witsenburg1,
- Annemien E van den Bosch1,
- Ron T van Domburg1,
- Sara J Baart1,
- Eric Boersma1,
- Folkert J Meijboom4,
- Ad J JC Bogers5,
- Jolien W Roos-Hesselink1
- 1Department of Cardiology, Erasmus MC, Rotterdam, The Netherlands
- 2Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry/Psychology, Erasmus MC-Sophia Children's Hospital, Rotterdam, The Netherlands
- 3Department of Pediatrics, Division of Cardiology, Erasmus MC-Sophia Children's Hospital, Rotterdam, The Netherlands
- 4Department of Cardiology, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, The Netherlands
- 5Department of Cardio-thoracic Surgery, Erasmus MC, Rotterdam, The Netherlands
- Correspondence to J A A E Cuypers, Department of Cardiology, Erasmus Medical Center, PO Box 2040, Rotterdam 3015 CA, The Netherlands; j.cuypers{at}erasmusmc.nl
- Received 23 December 2015
- Revised 29 June 2016
- Accepted 13 July 2016
- Published Online First 11 August 2016
Abstract
Objective To provide prospective information on long-term outcome after surgical correction of valvular pulmonary stenosis (PS).
Methods Fifty-three consecutive patients operated for PS during childhood between 1968 and 1980 in one centre are followed longitudinally for 37±3.4 years, including extensive in-hospital examination every 10 years.
Results Survival information was available in 100% of the original 53 patients. Cumulative survival was 94% at 20 years and 91% at 40 years. Excluding perioperative mortality (<30 days), survival was 94% at 40 years. Of 46 eligible survivors, 29 participated in the in-hospital examination and 15 gave permission to use their hospital records (96% participation). Cumulative event-free survival was 68% after 40 years: 25% needed a reintervention, 12% underwent pacemaker implantation and 9% had supraventricular arrhythmias. Early reinterventions were mainly for residual PS, late reinterventions for pulmonary regurgitation. Subjective health status was good. Exercise capacity was normal in 74% (median 96 (82–107)% of expected workload). Right ventricular and left ventricular (LV) dysfunction was found in 13% and 41%, respectively. The use of a transannular patch and younger age at surgery were predictive for late events (HR 3.02 (95% CI 1.09 to 8.37) and HR 0.81/year (95% CI 0.66 to 0.98), respectively). Use of inflow occlusion compared with cardiopulmonary bypass showed a trend towards more reinterventions (HR 3.19 (95% CI 0.97 to 10.47)).
Conclusions Survival up to 40 years after successful PS repair is nearly normal. Subjective health status is good and there is a low incidence of arrhythmias. Reinterventions, however, are necessary in one-quarter and 40 years postoperatively several patients show LV dysfunction.