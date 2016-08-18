Survival adjusted cancer risks attributable to radiation exposure from cardiac catheterisations in children
- Richard W Harbron1,2,
- Claire-Louise Chapple3,
- John J O'Sullivan4,
- Kate E Best1,
- Amy Berrington de González5,
- Mark S Pearce1,2
- 1Newcastle University, Institute of Health and Society, Sir James Spence Institute, Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, UK
- 2NIHR Health Protection Research Unit in Chemical and Radiation Threats and Hazards, Newcastle University, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK
- 3Regional Medical Physics Department, Freeman Hospital, Newcastle-upon-Tyne hospitals NHS trust, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK
- 4Paediatric Cardiology, Freeman Hospital, Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK
- 5Radiation Epidemiology Unit, Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics, NCI, Bethesda, Maryland, USA
- Correspondence to Richard W Harbron, Institute of Health and Society, Newcastle University, Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear NE1 4LP, UK; r.w.harbron{at}ncl.ac.uk
- Received 7 April 2016
- Revised 26 July 2016
- Accepted 27 July 2016
- Published Online First 18 August 2016
Abstract
Objectives To estimate the risk of developing cancer in relation to the typical radiation doses received from a range of X-ray guided cardiac catheterisations in children, taking variable survival into account.
Methods Radiation doses were estimated for 2749 procedures undertaken at five UK hospitals using Monte Carlo simulations. The lifetime attributable risk (LAR) of cancer incidence was estimated using models developed by the Biological Effects of Ionising Radiation committee, based on both normal life expectancy, and as a function of attained age, from 20 to 80 years, to take reduced life expectancy into account.
Results The radiation-related risks from these procedures are dominated by lung and breast cancer (for females). Assuming normal life expectancy, central LAR estimates for cancer incidence, based on median doses, ranged from <1 in 2000 for atrial septal defect occlusions to as high as 1 in 150 for valve replacements. For a reduced life expectancy of 50 years, estimated risks are lower by a factor of around 7. For conditions with especially poor survival (age 20 years), such as hypoplastic left heart syndrome, estimated cancer risks attributable to radiation were <1 in 20 000.
Conclusions Based on recent UK radiation dose levels, the risk of cancer following cardiac catheterisations is relatively low and strongly modified by survival and the type of procedure. The risk of breast cancer, especially following pulmonary artery angioplasty and valve replacements, is the greatest concern.
This is an Open Access article distributed in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial (CC BY-NC 4.0) license, which permits others to distribute, remix, adapt, build upon this work non-commercially, and license their derivative works on different terms, provided the original work is properly cited and the use is non-commercial. See: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/