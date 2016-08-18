Meta-analysis of the impact of intervention versus symptom-driven management in asymptomatic severe aortic stenosis

Abstract

Objective The management of patients with asymptomatic, severe aortic stenosis (AS) is controversial. We performed a meta-analysis to examine the impact on outcomes of aortic valve replacement (AVR) in patients with severe asymptomatic AS versus a symptom-driven intervention approach.

Methods A search for studies that examined the outcomes of AVR and management of asymptomatic severe AS was performed. We examined the end points of all-cause mortality, cardiac mortality and sudden cardiac death. Our analysis compared early AVR in asymptomatic patients with a symptom-driven AVR approach (excluding symptomatic patients who did not undergo AVR).

Results Four observational studies were identified with a total of 1300 patients. There was significant heterogeneity between studies (I2=72%). Using a random-effects model, there was a trend towards reduced overall mortality in patients undergoing early AVR compared with a symptom-driven AVR approach (OR 0.54, 95% CI 0.26 to 1.12, p=0.1). There was no significant reduction in cardiac mortality or sudden death (OR 0.78, p=0.85, and OR 0.34, p=0.25, respectively).