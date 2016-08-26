rss
Heart doi:10.1136/heartjnl-2016-309781
  • Arrhythmias and sudden death
  • Original article

Long-term efficacy of catheter ablation as first-line therapy for paroxysmal atrial fibrillation: 5-year outcome in a randomised clinical trial

  1. Peter Steen Hansen1
  2. for the MANTRA-PAF Investigators
  1. 1Department of Cardiology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus N, Denmark
  2. 2Gentofte University Hospital, Copenhagen, Denmark
  3. 3Heart Center Co. Tampere University Hospital, Tampere, Finland
  4. 4Leipzig University Hospital, Leipzig, Germany
  5. 5Department of Cardiology, Linköping University, Linköping, Sweden
  6. 6Department of Medical and Health Sciences, Linköping University, Linköping, Sweden
  7. 7Department of Cardiology, The Heart Center, Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen, Denmark
  8. 8Department of Medicine, University Hospital, Örebro, Sweden
  9. 9Kuopio University Hospital, Kuopio, Finland
  10. 10UNI-C, Danish Information Technology Centre for Education and Research, Aarhus, Denmark
  1. Correspondence to Jens Cosedis Nielsen, Department of Cardiology, Aarhus University Hospital, Skejby, Palle Juul-Jensens Boulevard 99, Aarhus N 8200, Denmark; jenniels{at}rm.dk
  • Received 10 April 2016
  • Revised 4 August 2016
  • Accepted 5 August 2016
  • Published Online First 26 August 2016

Abstract

Objective The Medical ANtiarrhythmic Treatment or Radiofrequency Ablation in Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation (MANTRA-PAF) trial compared radiofrequency catheter ablation (RFA) with antiarrhythmic drug therapy (AAD) as first-line treatment for paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (AF). Endpoint of ablation was elimination of electrical activity inside pulmonary veins. We present the results of the 5-year follow-up.

Methods This pre-specified 5-year follow-up included assessment of any AF and symptomatic AF burden by one 7-day Holter recording and quality of life (QoL) assessment, using SF-36 questionnaire physical and mental component scores. Analysis was intention-to-treat. Imputation was used to compensate for missing Holter data.

Results 245 of 294 patients (83%) randomised to RFA (n=125) or AAD (n=120) attended the 5-year follow-up, 227 with Holter recording. Use of class I or III AAD was more frequent in AAD group (N=61 vs 13, p<0.001). More patients in the RFA group were free from AF (126/146 (86%) vs 105/148 (71%), p=0.001, relative risk (RR) 0.82; 95% CI 0.73 to 0.93) and symptomatic AF (137/146 (94%) vs 126/148 (85%), p=0.015, χ2 test, RR 0.91; 95% CI 0.84 to 0.98) in 7-day Holter recording. AF burden was significantly lower in the RFA group (any AF: p=0.003; symptomatic AF: p=0.02). QoL scores did not differ between randomisation groups. QoL scores remained improved from baseline (both components p<0.001), and did not differ from 2-year scores.

Conclusions At 5 years, the occurrence and burden of any AF and symptomatic AF were significantly lower in the RFA group than in the AAD group. Improved QoL scores observed after 2 years persisted after 5 years without between-group differences.

Trial registration number NCT00133211; Results.