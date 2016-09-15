rss
Heart doi:10.1136/heartjnl-2016-310337
  • Image challenge

A 50-year-old man with incidental cardiac mass

  1. Hussam Abuissa3
  1. 1Department of Cardiovascular Medicine, CHI Health Creighton University School of Medicine, Omaha, Nebraska, USA
  2. 2Division of cardiology, Creighton University School of Medicine, Omaha, Nebraska, USA
  3. 3Omaha, Nebraska, USA
  1. Correspondence to Dr Aiman Smer, Department of Cardiovascular Medicine, CHI Health Creighton University School of Medicine, 3006 Webster Street, Omaha, NE 68131, USA; aimansmer{at}gmail.com
  • Received 21 July 2016
  • Revised 11 August 2016
  • Accepted 22 August 2016
  • Published Online First 15 September 2016

Clinical introduction

A 50-year-old white male with a history of paroxysmal atrial fibrillation presented for transoesophageal echocardiogram prior to atrial fibrillation ablation. However, an echo lucent mass was noted (figure 1A). Colour Doppler and contrast administration showed no flow across the mass or the interatrial septum (see online supplementary videos 1 and 2). CT of the chest demonstrated a thin-walled, well-demarcated mass in the inferior border of the fossa ovalis protruding into the left atrium (figure 1B).

Figure 1

(A) Two-dimensional transoesophageal echocardiography from mid oesophageal aortic valve short axis view at

[Full text of this article]

ORCID

  1. Profile for Smer, A.http://orcid.org/0000-0002-1584-9934

