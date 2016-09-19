rss
Heart doi:10.1136/heartjnl-2016-309832
  • Arrhythmias and sudden death
  • Original article

Evolving antithrombotic treatment patterns for patients with newly diagnosed atrial fibrillation

  1. Ajay K Kakkar2,19
  2. for the GARFIELD-AF Investigators
  1. 1Division of Cardiovascular Sciences, St George's University of London, London, UK
  2. 2Thrombosis Research Institute, London, UK
  3. 3Division of Cardiology, University of Perugia School of Medicine, Perugia, Italy
  4. 4Department of Cardiology, Oslo University Hospital Ullevål, Oslo, Norway
  5. 5Faculty of Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway
  6. 6Department of Cardiology, EA 3920, University of Besançon, Besançon, France
  7. 7Department of Internal Medicine, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway
  8. 8AZ Klina, Brasschaat, Belgium
  9. 9Department of Primary Care Clinical Sciences, University of Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
  10. 10Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston, USA
  11. 11Department of Medicine (Cardiology), Tokai University School of Medicine, Isehara, Japan
  12. 12Formerly Haemostasis and Thrombosis Research Group, Institute for Experimental Oncology and Therapy Research, Technical University Munich, Munich, Germany
  13. 13Institute for Clinical Research, National Hospital Organization, Osaka National Hospital, Osaka, Japan
  14. 14Center for Public Health Research (CESP), University of Milano-Bicocca, Milan, Italy
  15. 15Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Berlin, Germany
  16. 16Department of Internal Medicine, Seoul National University Hospital, Seoul, Korea
  17. 17Department of Medicine, McMaster University, Hamilton, Canada
  18. 18Department of Cardiology, Onze Lieve Vrouwe Gasthuis (OLVG), Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  19. 19Department of Surgery, University College London, London, UK
  1. Correspondence to Professor A John Camm, St George's University of London, Cranmer Terrace, London SW17 0RE, UK; jcamm{at}sgul.ac.uk
  • Received 18 April 2016
  • Accepted 1 August 2016
  • Published Online First 19 September 2016

Abstract

Objective We studied evolving antithrombotic therapy patterns in patients with newly diagnosed non-valvular atrial fibrillation (AF) and ≥1 additional stroke risk factor between 2010 and 2015.

Methods 39 670 patients were prospectively enrolled in four sequential cohorts in the Global Anticoagulant Registry in the FIELD-Atrial Fibrillation (GARFIELD-AF): cohort C1 (2010–2011), n=5500; C2 (2011–2013), n=11 662; C3 (2013–2014), n=11 462; C4 (2014–2015), n=11 046. Baseline characteristics and antithrombotic therapy initiated at diagnosis were analysed by cohort.

Results Baseline characteristics were similar across cohorts. Median CHA2DS2-VASc (cardiac failure, hypertension, age ≥75 (doubled), diabetes, stroke (doubled)-vascular disease, age 65–74 and sex category (female)) score was 3 in all four cohorts. From C1 to C4, the proportion of patients on anticoagulant (AC) therapy increased by almost 15% (C1 57.4%; C4 71.1%). Use of vitamin K antagonist (VKA)±antiplatelet (AP) (C1 53.2%; C4 34.0%) and AP monotherapy (C1 30.2%; C4 16.6%) declined, while use of non-VKA oral ACs (NOACs)±AP increased (C1 4.2%; C4 37.0%). Most CHA2DS2-VASc ≥2 patients received AC, and this proportion increased over time, largely driven by NOAC prescribing. NOACs were more frequently prescribed than VKAs in men, the elderly, patients of Asian ethnicity, those with dementia, or those using non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and current smokers. VKA use was more common in patients with cardiac, vascular, or renal comorbidities.

Conclusions Since NOACs were introduced, there has been an increase in newly diagnosed patients with AF at risk of stroke receiving guideline-recommended therapy, predominantly driven by increased use of NOACs and reduced use of VKA±AP or AP alone.

Trial registration number NCT01090362; Pre-results.

