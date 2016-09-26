Valvular heart disease and pregnancy part II: management of prosthetic valves

Introduction

Prosthetic heart valves (PHV) have been used to treat patients with both congenital and acquired valve lesions since the first surgical replacement in 1960.1 The two principal types of PHV are the mechanical prostheses and the tissue or bioprostheses. Advances in surgical technique, valve design and anticoagulation have improved overall outcomes since their introduction.2 Worldwide, there is an increasing prevalence of rheumatic heart disease, with more young women being considered for surgical treatment.3 ,4 There are also increasing numbers of women with congenital heart disease reaching childbearing age, some of whom have PHV.

During pregnancy, there is an increase in heart rate, stroke volume and cardiac output. These haemodynamic changes can lead to decompensation in women with PHV. Pregnancy is associated with additional risks in women with mechanical heart valves (MHV) as pregnancy is a prothrombotic state with an increased risk of thromboembolic complications (TECs), coupled with the adverse effects of oral anticoagulants on the fetus. In this article, we will review the pregnancy risks in women with PHV, strategies for anticoagulation in women with MHV and the management of complications.