Non-major bleeding with apixaban versus warfarin in patients with atrial fibrillation
- M Cecilia Bahit1,
- Renato D Lopes2,
- Daniel M Wojdyla2,
- Claes Held3,
- Michael Hanna4,
- Dragos Vinereanu5,
- Elaine M Hylek6,
- Freek Verheugt7,
- Shinya Goto8,
- John H Alexander2,
- Lars Wallentin3,
- Christopher B Granger2
- 1INECO Neurociencias Oroño, Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina
- 2Duke Clinical Research Institute, Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, North Carolina, USA
- 3Uppsala Clinical Research Center, Uppsala University, Uppsala, Sweden
- 4Bristol-Myers Squibb, Princeton, New Jersey, USA
- 5University of Medicine and Pharmacy Carol Davila, Bucharest, Romania
- 6Boston University Medical Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA
- 7Heartcenter, Onze Lieve Vrouwe Gasthuis (OLVG), Amsterdam, Netherlands
- 8Tokai University School of Medicine, Isehara, Japan
- Received 28 April 2016
- Revised 22 September 2016
- Accepted 27 September 2016
- Published Online First 24 October 2016
Abstract
Objective We describe the incidence, location and management of non-major bleeding, and assess the association between non-major bleeding and clinical outcomes in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) receiving anticoagulation therapy enrolled in Apixaban for Reduction in Stroke and other Thromboembolic Events in Atrial Fibrillation (ARISTOTLE).
Methods We included patients who received ≥1 dose of study drug (n=18 140). Non-major bleeding was defined as the first bleeding event considered to be clinically relevant non-major (CRNM) or minor bleeding, and not preceded by a major bleeding event.
Results Non-major bleeding was three times more common than major bleeding (12.1% vs 3.8%). Like major bleeding, non-major bleeding was less frequent with apixaban (6.4 per 100 patient-years) than warfarin (9.4 per 100 patient-years) (adjusted HR 0.69, 95% CI 0.63 to 0.75). The most frequent sites of non-major bleeding were haematuria (16.4%), epistaxis (14.8%), gastrointestinal (13.3%), haematoma (11.5%) and bruising/ecchymosis (10.1%). Medical or surgical intervention was similar among patients with non-major bleeding on warfarin versus apixaban (24.7% vs 24.5%). A change in antithrombotic therapy (58.6% vs 50.0%) and permanent study drug discontinuation (5.1% (61) vs 3.6% (30), p=0.10) was numerically higher with warfarin than apixaban. CRNM bleeding was independently associated with an increased risk of overall death (adjusted HR 1.70, 95% CI 1.32 to 2.18) and subsequent major bleeding (adjusted HR 2.18, 95% CI 1.56 to 3.04).
Conclusions In ARISTOTLE, non-major bleeding was common and substantially less frequent with apixaban than with warfarin. CRNM bleeding was independently associated with a higher risk of death and subsequent major bleeding. Our results highlight the importance of any severity of bleeding in patients with AF treated with anticoagulation therapy and suggest that non-major bleeding, including minor bleeding, might not be minor.
Trial registration number NCT00412984; post-results.
