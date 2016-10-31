Longitudinal strain combined with delayed-enhancement magnetic resonance improves risk stratification in patients with dilated cardiomyopathy

Abstract

Objective Late gadolinium enhancement (LGE) on cardiac magnetic resonance (CMR) imaging has been reported to be associated with unfavourable outcomes; however, few studies have addressed the prognostic value of left ventricular (LV) deformation parameter indicated by global longitudinal strain (GLS) in two-dimensional speckle-tracking (2DST) echocardiography in patients with non-ischaemic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM). This study aims to investigate whether the combination of GLS and LGE is useful in stratifying the risk in patients with DCM.

Methods We studied 179 consecutive symptomatic patients with DCM (age, 61±15 years; 121 males; left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) 33%±9%; New York Heart Association (NYHA) class II: n=71, III: n=107, IV: n=1) who underwent CMR and echocardiography with conventional assessment and 2DST analysis.

Results There were 40 rehospitalisations for heart failure, including 7 cardiac deaths and 2 implantations of LV assist device during follow-up (3.8±2.5 years). Univariable Cox proportional hazard regression analysis showed that NYHA class, blood pressure, B-type natriuretic peptide, LV end-diastolic and end-systolic volumes, LVEF, left atrium volume, GLS and LGE were significantly associated with long-term outcome. Multivariable analysis revealed that GLS and LGE were independently associated with long-term outcome (p<0.05, both). In additional analyses, we found independent associations between GLS and LV reverse remodelling after the optimal medical therapy, and between LGE and life-threatening arrhythmias (p<0.05, both).