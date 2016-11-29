When will we learn that smoking is bad?

Yaron Arbel Correspondence to Dr Yaron Arbel, Cardiology Department, Tel Aviv Medical Center, Weizman St 6, Tel Aviv 64239, Israel; yarona{at}tlvmc.gov.il

In their Heart publication, Lloyd et al1 collected close to 1800 patients with ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) in England. They found that smokers were more common in this population (48.5% compared with 22.4%). They found that smoking was exceptionally common in young patients with STEMI (75%). Patients under the age of 50 had an eightfold increase in risk for myocardial infarction (MI) compared with non-smokers their age. This study supports previous studies that have shown the importance of smoking as a major risk factor for young patients with STEMI. As previous studies have shown, on average, …