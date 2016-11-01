QRS fragmentation is superior to QRS duration in predicting mortality in adults with tetralogy of Fallot
- Jouke P Bokma1,2,
- Michiel M Winter1,
- Jim T Vehmeijer1,
- Hubert W Vliegen3,
- Arie P van Dijk4,
- Joost P van Melle5,
- Folkert J Meijboom6,
- Martijn C Post7,
- Aeilko H Zwinderman8,
- Barbara J M Mulder1,2,
- Berto J Bouma1,2
- 1Department of Cardiology, Academic Medical Center Amsterdam, Amsterdam, Noord-Holland, The Netherlands
- 2Netherlands Heart Institute, Utrecht, The Netherlands
- 3Department of Cardiology, Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, The Netherlands
- 4Department of Cardiology, Radboud University Medical Center Nijmegen, Nijmegen, The Netherlands
- 5Department of Cardiology, Groningen University Medical Center, Groningen, The Netherlands
- 6Department of Cardiology, Utrecht University Medical Center, Utrecht, The Netherlands
- 7Department of Cardiology, Antonius Hospital Nieuwegein, Nieuwegein, The Netherlands
- 8Department of Clinical Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Academic Medical Center Amsterdam, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
- Received 30 May 2016
- Revised 3 October 2016
- Accepted 12 October 2016
- Published Online First 1 November 2016
Abstract
Background Although QRS duration >180 ms has prognostic value in adults with tetralogy of Fallot (TOF), its sensitivity to predict mortality is low. Fragmented QRS complexes, a simple measurement on ECG, are related to myocardial fibrosis and dysfunction in patients with TOF. Our objective was to determine whether QRS fragmentation predicts major outcomes in TOF.
Methods This multicentre study included adult patients with TOF from a prospective registry. Notches in the QRS complex in ≥2 contiguous leads on a 12-lead ECG, not related to bundle branch block, were defined as QRS fragmentation, which was classified as none, moderate (≤4 leads) or severe (≥5 leads). The primary and secondary outcomes were all-cause mortality and clinical ventricular arrhythmia, respectively.
Results A total of 794 adult patients with TOF (median age 27 years, 55% male; 52% no QRS fragmentation, 32% moderate, 16% severe) were included. During long-term (median 10.4 years) follow-up, 46 (6%) patients died and 35 (4%) patients had ventricular arrhythmias. Overall, 10-year survival was 98% in patients without fragmented QRS complexes, 93% in patients with moderate QRS fragmentation and 81% in patients with severe QRS fragmentation. In multivariable Cox hazards regression analysis, extent of QRS fragmentation (HR: 2.24/class, 95% CI 1.48 to 3.40, p<0.001) remained independently predictive for mortality, whereas QRS duration was not predictive (p=0.85). The extent of QRS fragmentation was also independently predictive for ventricular arrhythmia (HR: 2.00/class, 95% CI 1.26 to 3.16, p=0.003).
Conclusions The extent of QRS fragmentation is superior to QRS duration in predicting mortality in adult patients with TOF and may be used in risk stratification.
