A 56-year-old woman with breathlessness

Clinical introduction A 56-year-old female with adult-onset asthma was admitted to the cardiology service with intermittent left-sided chest pain and progressive dyspnoea. Twelve months prior to this admission, she had received a course of prednisolone for bilateral anterior uveitis. Physical examination was unremarkable with blood sampling revealing a marked eosinophilia (eosinophil count 17.3×109/L) and a perinuclear antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody staining pattern on indirect immunofluorescence microscopy (myeloperoxidase antibodies 83 IU/mL). ECG demonstrated anterolateral T-wave inversion (see online supplementary figure S1). High-sensitivity troponin T was elevated at 100 ng/L. Invasive coronary angiography showed unobstructed coronary arteries. Echocardiography and cardiac magnetic resonance (CMR) were performed (figure 1).