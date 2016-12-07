Cardiac αVβ3 integrin expression following acute myocardial infarction in humans

Results 18F-Fluciclatide uptake was increased at sites of acute infarction compared with remote myocardium (tissue-to-background ratio (TBR mean ) 1.34±0.22 vs 0.85±0.17; p<0.001) and myocardium of healthy volunteers (TBR mean 1.34±0.22 vs 0.70±0.03; p<0.001). There was no 18F-fluciclatide uptake at sites of established prior infarction in patients with CTO, with activity similar to the myocardium of healthy volunteers (TBR mean 0.71±0.06 vs 0.70±0.03, p=0.83). 18F-Fluciclatide uptake occurred at sites of regional wall hypokinesia (wall motion index≥1 vs 0; TBR mean 0.93±0.31 vs 0.80±0.26 respectively, p<0.001) and subendocardial infarction. Importantly, although there was no correlation with infarct size (r=0.03, p=0.90) or inflammation (C reactive protein, r=−0.20, p=0.38), 18F-fluciclatide uptake was increased in segments displaying functional recovery (TBR mean 0.95±0.33 vs 0.81±0.27, p=0.002) and associated with increase in probability of regional recovery.