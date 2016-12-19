Transoesophageal echocardiography: what the general cardiologist needs to know

Introduction

Transoesophageal echocardiography (TOE) is an invaluable technique in clinical practice providing immediate, accurate and cost-effective cardiac diagnostics at the bedside at low risk.1 Recent advances have been driven primarily by improvements in TOE transducer technology. An important innovation, the ‘game changer’, has been the introduction of three-dimensional (3D) TOE transducers that are increasingly used in clinical practice. The last decade has seen the rapid expansion of non-coronary structural interventions and has changed the TOE case load of the general cardiologist. Familiarity with percutaneous structural procedures and potential complications is now essential. In this article, we aim to provide a brief overview for the general cardiologist of the main uses of TOE in the clinical routine, emergency, intensive care and interventional setting and to outline future developments in the field.