rss
Heart doi:10.1136/heartjnl-2016-309670
  • Image challenge

A 72-year-old male with recurrent syncope

  1. John Hogan1
    1. 1Department of Cardiology, Barts Heart Centre, St Bartholomew's Hospital, London, UK
    2. 2Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, St Bartholomew's Hospital, London, UK
    1. Correspondence to Dr Dhanuka Perera, Department of Cardiology, Barts Heart Centre, St Bartholomew's Hospital, West Smithfield, London EC1A 7BE, UK; dhanuka.perera{at}nhs.net
    • Received 14 May 2016
    • Revised 24 November 2016
    • Accepted 29 November 2016
    • Published Online First 21 December 2016

    Abstract

    Clinical introduction A 72-year-old patient presented with recurrent syncope 1 year after a myocardial infarction. Two recent falls resulted in fractures to the femur. Serial troponins were negative and ECG demonstrated fixed inferior ST-segment elevation and pathological Q waves. A Holter monitor recorded non-sustained ventricular tachycardia. A subsequent echocardiogram was abnormal, and further investigation with a three-dimensional (3D) cardiac CT coronary angiogram was performed (figure 1).

    Question What is the most likely diagnosis?

    1. Cardiac tumour

    2. Hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy

    3. Ventricular aneurysm

    4. Ventricular diverticulum

    Footnotes

    • Collaborators Mr Delfin Encarnacion, Echo Technician, Department of Cardiology, St Bartholomew's Hospital, London, UK.

    • Contributors I am a clinical fellow in Cardiology working with JH, RU and DE. We were involved in the care of a patient with a very large ventricular aneurysm. The images are rather spectacular and may be of educational value therefore would like to share it with the medical community.

    • Competing interests None declared.

    • Patient consent Obtained.

    • Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.

    This Article

    1. Abstract
    2. Full text
    3. PDF

    Responses

    1. Submit a response
    2. No responses published

    Social bookmarking

    Free sample
    This recent issue is free to all users to allow everyone the opportunity to see the full scope and typical content of Heart.
    View free sample issue >>

    Don't forget to sign up for content alerts so you keep up to date with all the articles as they are published.

    Navigate This Article