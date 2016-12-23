Haemodynamic effects of riociguat in inoperable/recurrent chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension

Competing interests NHK reports personal fees and non-financial support from Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals; grants and personal fees from Actelion; grants from Gilead, Lung LLC and United Therapeutics. AMD'A reports personal fees from Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals and personal fees from Actelion. FG reports grants, personal fees and non-financial support from Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals and personal fees from Actelion, Lilly, Novartis and Pfizer. EG reports grants, personal fees and non-financial support from Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, grants and personal fees from Actelion, GSK, Lilly and Pfizer, non-financial support from Alexion and personal fees from Miltenyi, Novartis and United Therapeutics. MMH reports grants, personal fees and non-financial support from Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals and personal fees from Actelion, GSK, Lilly, Novartis and Pfizer. PJ, an investigator for Actelion, reports grants, personal fees and non-financial support from Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals and personal fees from AOP. EM reports personal fees and non-financial support from Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals and personal fees from Actelion, GSK and Pfizer. CN reports grants, personal fees and non-financial support from Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals and personal fees from Actelion, GSK, Novartis and Pfizer. GS reports grants, personal fees and non-financial support from Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Actelion, GSK, Lilly and Pfizer and personal fees and non-financial support from Novartis. AT reports grants, personal fees and non-financial support from Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals and grants and personal fees from Actelion, GSK and AOP. CW has nothing to report. AF is an employee of Bayer Pharma AG. ND is an employee of Bayer Pharma AG. H-AG reports grants from Actelion, Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Ergonex and Pfizer and personal fees from Actelion, Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Ergonex, Gilead, GSK, Merck, Novartis and Pfizer.