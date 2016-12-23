Haemodynamic effects of riociguat in inoperable/recurrent chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension
- 1Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, University of California, San Diego, La Jolla, California, USA
- 2Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery, Foundation “I.R.C.C.S. Policlinico San Matteo”, University of Pavia School of Medicine, Pavia, Italy
- 3University of Giessen and Marburg Lung Center (UGMLC), Giessen, Germany
- 4German Center of Lung Research (DZL), Giessen, Germany
- 5Center for Pulmonary Hypertension, Thoraxclinic, University Hospital Heidelberg, Heidelberg, Germany
- 6Clinic for Respiratory Medicine, Hannover Medical School, Hannover, Germany
- 7Clinical Department of Cardiology and Angiology, First Faculty of Medicine and General Teaching Hospital, Prague, Czech Republic
- 8Kerckhoff Heart and Lung Center, Bad Nauheim, Germany
- 9Division of Pulmonary Diseases, Ludwig Maximilians University, Munich, Germany
- 10Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris, Service de Pneumologie, Hôpital Bicêtre, Université Paris-Sud, Laboratoire d'Excellence en Recherche sur le Médicament et Innovation Thérapeutique, and Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale Unité 999, Le Kremlin–Bicêtre, France
- 11Department of Pulmonary Circulation and Thromboembolic Diseases, Medical Center of Postgraduate Education, Europejskie Centrum Zdrowia Otwock, Otwock, Poland
- 12Department of Respiratory Medicine, Beijing Institute of Respiratory Medicine, Beijing Chao Yang Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing Key Laboratory of Respiratory and Pulmonary Circulation Disorders, Beijing, China
- 13Global Clinical Development, Bayer Pharma AG, Wuppertal, Germany
- 14Department of Medicine, Imperial College London, London, UK
- Correspondence to Dr Nick H Kim, Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, University of California, San Diego, 9300 Campus Point Drive, MC 7381, La Jolla, CA 92037, USA; h33kim{at}ucsd.edu
- Received 9 March 2016
- Revised 14 September 2016
- Accepted 19 September 2016
- Published Online First 23 December 2016
Abstract
Objective We compared the haemodynamic effects of riociguat in patients with inoperable chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH) or persistent/recurrent CTEPH after pulmonary endarterectomy in the Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension Soluble Guanylate Cyclase–Stimulator Trial 1 study.
Methods Patients with inoperable or persistent/recurrent CTEPH (n=261; mean± SD age 59±14 years; 66% women) were randomised to riociguat (up to 2.5 mg three times daily) or placebo. Haemodynamic parameters were assessed at baseline and week 16.
Results Riociguat decreased pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) in inoperable (n=189; least-squares mean difference: −285 dyn s/cm5 (95% CI −357 to −213); p<0.0001) and persistent/recurrent (n=72; −131 dyn s/cm5 (95% CI −214 to −48); p=0.0025) patients. Cardiac index improved in inoperable patients by a least-squares mean difference of +0.6 L/min/m2 (95% CI 0.4 to 0.7; p<0.0001), while in persistent/recurrent patients the change was +0.2 L/min/m2 (95% CI −0.1 to 0.5; p=0.17). Mean pulmonary artery pressure decreased in inoperable and persistent/recurrent patients(−4.7 mm Hg (95% CI −6.9 to −2.6; p<0.0001 and −4.8 mm Hg (–8.2 to −1.5; p=0.0055), respectively). For all patients, changes in 6 min walk distance correlated with changes in PVR (r=−0.29 (95% CI −0.41 to −0.17); p<0.0001) and cardiac index (r=0.23 (95% CI 0.10 to 0.35); p=0.0004).
Conclusions Riociguat improved haemodynamics in patients with inoperable CTEPH or persistent/recurrent CTEPH.
Trial registration number NCT00855465.
