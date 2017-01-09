Feasibility and predictors of early discharge after percutaneous edge-to-edge mitral valve repair

Methods and results Consecutive patients treated with MitraClip from October 2008 to December 2015 were analysed. Primary outcomes of interest were cardiovascular and non-cardiovascular mortality, rehospitalisation for heart failure and major adverse events at 30 days and 90 days. A total of 269 patients were included. Of these, 115 patients were early discharged (ED group). Rates of ED increased from 25.9% for the biennium 2008–2009 to 59.1% in 2014–2015 (p<0.001 for trend). In a penalised logistic regression model, male gender (OR=2.13, 95% CI 1.17 to 3.95) and procedural year (OR=2.13, 95% CI 1.51 to 3.11) were associated with higher probability of ED. Conversely, atrial fibrillation (OR=0.48, 95% CI 0.27 to 0.85), any Mitral Valve Academic Research Consortium bleeding (OR=0.07, 95% CI 0.01 to 0.60), log-transformed N-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide levels (OR=0.79, 95% CI 0.63 to 0.99) and postimplant MR grade (OR=0.60, 95% CI 0.37 to 0.94) conferred a lower likelihood of ED. In propensity score-weighted analyses, overall survival, freedom from heart failure and major adverse events at 30 days and 90 days were not different in ED and non-ED groups (all weighted log-rank p value>0.05).