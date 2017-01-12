rss
Heart doi:10.1136/heartjnl-2015-308229
  • Review

Graphics and statistics for cardiology: survival analysis

  1. Barbara McKnight
  1. Department of Biostatistics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA
  1. Correspondence to Dr Barbara McKnight, Department of Biostatistics Box 357232, University of Washington, Seattle, WA 98195-7232 USA; bmck{at}uw.edu
  • Received 20 March 2016
  • Revised 21 November 2016
  • Accepted 21 November 2016
  • Published Online First 12 January 2017

Abstract

Reports of data in the medical literature frequently lack information needed to assess the validity and generalisability of study results. Some recommendations and standards for reporting have been developed over the last two decades, but few are available specifically for survival data. We provide recommendations for tabular and graphical representations of survival data. We argue that data and analytic software should be made available to promote reproducible research.

Footnotes

  • Contributors Both authors participated in the writing of this manuscript.

  • Competing interests None declared.

  • Provenance and peer review Commissioned; externally peer reviewed.

