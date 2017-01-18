Oscillatory whole-body vibration improves exercise capacity and physical performance in pulmonary arterial hypertension: a randomised clinical study
- Felix Gerhardt1,
- Daniel Dumitrescu1,
- Carina Gärtner1,
- Ralf Beccard2,
- Thomas Viethen1,
- Tilmann Kramer1,
- Stephan Baldus1,3,
- Martin Hellmich4,
- Eckhard Schönau2,
- Stephan Rosenkranz1,3
- 1Klinik III für Innere Medizin, Herzzentrum der Universität zu Köln, Cologne, Germany
- 2Klinik und Poliklinik für Allgemeine Kinderheilkunde, Universität zu Köln, Cologne, Germany
- 3Cologne Cardiovascular Research Center (CCRC), Heart Center at the University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany
- 4Institut für Medizinische Statistik, Informatik und Epidemiologie, Universität zu Köln, Cologne, Germany
- Correspondence to Dr Stephan Rosenkranz, Klinik III für Innere Medizin, Herzzentrum der Universität zu Köln, Kerpener Str. 62, Köln D-50937, Germany; stephan.rosenkranz{at}uk-koeln.de
- Received 20 April 2016
- Revised 23 September 2016
- Accepted 29 September 2016
- Published Online First 18 January 2017
Abstract
Objective In patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), supportive therapies may be beneficial in addition to targeted medical treatment. Here, we evaluated the effectiveness and safety of oscillatory whole-body vibration (WBV) in patients on stable PAH therapy.
Methods Twenty-two patients with PAH (mean PAP≥25 mm Hg and pulmonary arterial wedge pressure (PAWP)≤15 mm Hg) who were in world health organization (WHO)-Functional Class II or III and on stable PAH therapy for≥3 months, were randomised to receive WBV (16 sessions of 1-hour duration within 4 weeks) or to a control group, that subsequently received WBV. Follow-up measures included the 6-min walking distance (6MWD), cardiopulmonary exercise testing (CPET), echocardiography, muscle-power, and health-related quality of life (HRQoL; SF-36 and LPH questionnaires).
Results When compared to the control group, patients receiving WBV exhibited a significant improvement in the primary endpoint, the 6MWD (+35.4±10.9 vs −4.4±7.6 m), resulting in a net benefit of 39.7±7.8 m (p=0.004). WBV was also associated with substantial improvements in CPET variables, muscle power, and HRQoL. The combined analysis of all patients (n=22) indicated significant net improvements versus baseline in the 6MWD (+38.6 m), peakVO2 (+65.7 mL/min), anaerobic threshold (+40.9 mL VO2/min), muscle power (+4.4%), and HRQoL (SF-36 +9.7, LPH −11.5 points) (all p<0.05). WBV was well tolerated in all patients, and no procedure-related severe adverse events (SAEs) occurred.
Conclusions WBV substantially improves exercise capacity, physical performance, and HRQoL in patients with PAH who are on stable targeted therapy. This methodology may be utilised in structured training programmes, and may be feasible for continuous long-term physical exercise in these patients.
Trial registration number NCT01763112; Results.
Footnotes
Contributors FG, ES and SR planned the study. FG, DD, CG, TV and TK performed study procedures, acquired and analysed data. RB performed WBV and instructed patients. MH performed statistical analyses. FG, ES, SB and SR wrote and approved the manuscript.
Funding Actelion Pharmaceuticals (unrestricted research grant).
Competing interests None declared.
Patient consent Obtained.
Ethics approval Ethics Committee of the University of Cologne.
