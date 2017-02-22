Developing and validating a cardiovascular risk score for patients in the community with prior cardiovascular disease

The new score may help in communication with patients with existing CVD, to recognise patient-specific risks of future events and how they may be reduced through therapeutic and behavioural strategies. In combination with primary prevention scores, the new score will enable quantitative stratification of risk across the continuum of primary and secondary CVD prevention in primary care.

The PREDICT-CVD secondary prevention score shows that not all patients with CVD are at uniformly high risk of experiencing a subsequent CVD event. In addition to established risk factors for primary prevention, the score includes ethnicity, heart failure, the severity of the prior CVD event (MI or stroke), body mass index, creatine, and lipid and blood pressure-lowering treatment. The full equation and an example of how it is calculated are included in this manuscript.

We sought to develop and validate a CVD risk score for use in primary care that estimates 2-year fatal and non-fatal CVD risk in patients with established CVD. Score development was supported by anonymised linkage of the PREDICT data to national and regional administrative health datasets. Collaboration with CALIBER investigators enabled a validation cohort from the UK to be developed, and for factors affecting the transferability of the score into clinical practice to be identified.

The New Zealand (NZ) PREDICT CVD Cohort Study was initiated in 2002 to develop CVD risk scores for a range of populations. PREDICT decision support software includes currently recommended CVD risk scores and is integrated with the electronic patient management systems of over one-third of NZ primary care practitioners. Relevant data from the electronic health record are automatically extracted and additional data are entered during the patient’s clinical assessment. Thus, the study infrastructure collects routine measurements taken directly from clinical practice and provides a mechanism by which new risk scores can be developed and implemented back into clinical practice.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk prediction scores are available for use at the time of an acute CVD event. 1 2 However, patients are living longer with established CVD and few scores are available that estimate an individual patient’s CVD risk at a time distant to an acute event. 3 International clinical guidelines 4–6 recommend that patients without prior CVD have their CVD risk estimated by risk scores 6–10 and that the intensity of risk factor management should be informed by the predicted absolute CVD risk. 11 In contrast, patients with established CVD are usually considered at ‘clinically high risk’ without any further risk stratification. 4–6 Patients find this message demotivating 12 and primary care practitioners have little to no resource to show the benefit of risk factor modification. Nearly half of CVD events occur in patients with prior CVD, 13 and there is evidence of important risk heterogeneity within this group. 3 13 A score to stratify risk in those with known CVD in the primary care setting would complement the established approach of CVD risk assessment for those without CVD, and contribute to a suite of risk scores that are relevant to an individual at any point in their continuum of CVD risk.

External validation was performed by applying the risk scores to a cohort of patients with established CVD in the UK (January 2005–December 2010). In collaboration with the CALIBER research group, 25 and with approval from the relevant governance groups, anonymised data from linked primary care and national datasets were accessed through an ISO27001 certified data safe-haven provided by University College London. The definition of CVD matched that used to develop the NZ scores. Online supplementary appendix D E presents a comparison of the derivation and validation cohorts.

Model calibration is represented by plots of the observed event rate (from Kaplan-Meier estimates) against predicted event rate within deciles of predicted risk. Global model fit was assessed with the Cox and Snell R 2 and Nagelkerke’s R2. 21 22 Model discrimination was quantified by Harrell’s c-statistic 23 and the Gӧnen and Heller K-statistic, 24 and represented visually by plotting the proportion of events against deciles of the cohort after patients were ranked by increasing predicted risk. The model fit and discrimination statistics are the median and IQR of each statistic derived from 25 imputation models.

Multivariable risk from the Cox model was transformed to absolute risk by estimating the baseline hazard at the mean values of continuous covariates and the reference group of categorical covariates. The prognostic index, or sum of each coefficient multiplied by the measured variable, was centred on the mean prognostic index. 20 Risk was calculated for each imputed dataset and the average obtained.

The 2-year event rate was modelled using multivariable Cox regression. Validity of the proportional hazards assumption was confirmed from visual inspection of Schoenfeld residual plots, and linearity of the relationship between each predictor and the log hazard were assessed via plots of Martingale residuals. 16 17 Where non-linear relationships affected more than 5% of patients, variables were categorised at clinically relevant thresholds (age, creatinine). BMI and SBP were categorised at predetermined thresholds to assess known U-shaped relationships between these measures and outcome. 18 19 Alternative approaches to non-linearity were possible, but as the aim was to produce risk scores to be used in clinical practice, categorisation into clinically relevant groups was the preferred approach.

Potential predictors were selected a priori based on clinical relevance from those routinely measured in practice. They were as follows: age, sex, ethnicity, family history of premature CVD, diabetes, smoking, prior MI or stroke, HF, body mass index (BMI), systolic BP (SBP), ratio of total to high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (TC:HDL), creati creatinine, dispensing of a BP-lowering medication or a statin. Interactions between SBP and BP-lowering medications, TC:HDL and statins, and ethnicity and diabetes were assessed. Ethnicity was defined according to a national prioritisation protocol in the order: Māori, Pacific, Indian, East Asian (Chinese and other non-Indian Asian), European/other. Over 98% of the latter group were classified as European.

The outcome of interest was time to first new CVD event within 2 years of the index risk assessment. A CVD event was defined as MI, ischaemic or haemorrhagic stroke or CVD death, defined from ICD-10-AM coded national hospital and mortality datasets. Patients having a non-CVD death were censored at the date of death.

Blood pressure (BP)-lowering medication is defined as at least one dispensing of a: beta-blocker, ACE inhibitor (ACEi), angiotensin receptor blocker, calcium channel blocker or other antihypertensive agent in the 6 months prior to the index risk assessment. Anticoagulation is defined as dispensing of warfarin only, as novel oral anticoagulants were not used in NZ during the period of data collection, and low molecular weight heparin is not part of standard general practice in NZ.

A clinician-defined diagnosis of heart failure (HF) was not available in the PREDICT database. Thus, the presence of HF was defined as an International Classification of Diseases (ICD)-coded hospitalisation for HF at any prior date and/or dispensing of a loop diuretic during the 6 months prior to the index risk assessment. This definition therefore represents a spectrum of HF, including patients who have not been hospitalised. In NZ, it is unusual for loop diuretics to be used for indications other than HF. Forty per cent of patients with HF as defined met both criteria, 30% were based on prior hospitalisation only and 31% by loop diuretic use only. Sensitivity analyses showed that the 2-year event rate among patients receiving a loop diuretic was 14%, compared with 18% among patients with a prior HF hospitalisation.

Clinical data from this subset of PREDICT patients were anonymously linked to national hospital discharge and mortality data, pharmaceutical dispensing and regional laboratory tests via the unique eNHI. Pharmaceutical data were limited to cardiovascular medications dispensed within 6 months prior to the index assessment. Laboratory data were limited to the most recent values of blood cholesterol fractions recorded up to 1 year prior or 2 weeks after the index assessment, or up to 5 years prior for blood creatine. A 5-year timeframe for creatine was considered realistic among clinically stable outpatients, and preliminary analyses showed 90% of values were measured within 2 years. Thus, the study dataset includes clinical and demographic information recorded at the time of the index assessment, the most recent dispensing and laboratory information, and subsequent hospitalisations and deaths. The end of follow-up was 30 April 2012.

A derivation cohort was created that included NZ residents aged 18–80 years who received a PREDICT assessment in primary care between January 2006 and April 2012, and where the clinician (general practitioner (GP)) had recorded prior CVD as at least one of angina, myocardial infarction (MI), percutaneous coronary intervention or coronary artery bypass grafts, transient ischaemic attack, ischaemic stroke or peripheral vascular disease. The first PREDICT assessment at which a history of CVD was recorded is the index assessment.

The PREDICT web-based decision support programme has been described previously. 14 When PREDICT is used by a practitioner to estimate CVD risk for a patient, an electronic risk profile is stored both in the patient record and anonymously in a central database. With the permission of health providers, this profile is linked to an encrypted National Health Index number (eNHI) and made available to researchers at the University of Auckland. At the time of these analyses, 272 682 people with and without CVD were enrolled in PREDICT.

External validation was performed by applying the NZ equation to the UK dataset of 32 756 patients ( online supplementary appendix E ). Among the UK cohort, 1517 (4.7%) CVD events occurred within 2 years and median estimated risk was 5.2% (IQR 3.7%–8.2%). The calibration plot showed the NZ equation generally overestimated risk in the UK cohort. Overestimation was minor for the 60% of the cohort with an event rate of <5%, increased slightly for the 20% of the cohort with an event rate of 5%–7% and then clearly overestimated risk in the highest 20% of the cohort ( figure 2 ).

Model calibration in the development and external validation cohorts. Calibration of the risk equation in (A) the development cohort (New Zealand) and (B) the external cohort (UK). For both plots, calibration is shown as the actual survival from Kaplan-Meier analysis against estimated risk (in deciles). Dashed line=perfect calibration.

Eighty per cent of the cohort had an estimated 2-year risk of <10% and (f igure 2 ) shows very good calibration throughout this range of risk. The model slightly underpredicts that risk in the ninth decile of risk (10%–18%) however is well calibrated in those at highest risk (>18%). Nagelkerke’s R 2 was 5.8% (IQR 5.78%–5.83%), Harrell’s c-statistic 0.7236 (IQR 0.723–0.724), and Gӧnen and Heller’s K-statistic 0.6727 (IQR 0.672–0.673) ( online supplementary appendix C ). Discrimination of the score was also assessed visually after ranking the cohort by increasing estimated risk and dividing into deciles (2493 people per decile with 2490 in decile 10; f igure 3 ). Over half of the events (52%, n=772) occurred in the 20% of the cohort identified as being at highest risk, showing good discrimination.

The risk of a CVD event within 2 years increased with increasing age, particularly after age 60 (t able 1 ). Compared with European participants, Pacific and Māori were at higher risk and East Asians were at lower risk. Risk increased if the prior event was an MI or stroke hospitalisation, and was significantly higher among people with HF, diabetes or current smokers. Being underweight was associated with significantly greater risk than those of normal BMI; however, risk progressively decreased as BMI increased above 30 kg/m 2 . A U-shaped relationship between SBP and outcome was seen, with increased risk when SBP<100 or ≥160 mm Hg. Risk increased with increasing TC:HDL and creatine. Interactions between SBP and BP-lowering medications, TC:HDL and statins and ethnicity and diabetes were not statistically significant.

For two-thirds of the cohort, their prior CVD event was a coded hospital admission. The median time between the most recent hospitalisation and risk assessment in primary care was 1.2 years indicating a cohort with stable CVD ( online supplementary appendix A, table S2 ). Dates of previous hospitalisations are not consistently available to GPs at the time of patient assessment so have not been included in the current score.

Almost two-thirds of the cohort were men and median age was 65 years (IQR 58–72 years). The study population were 17% NZ Māori, 10% Pacific, 6% Indian and 4% East Asian, and the remaining two-thirds were European. One-third had diabetes, one-third had a BMI>30 kg/m 2 and one-fifth had HF. Over 80% were receiving a BP-lowering medication, 75% a statin and 9% were on warfarin. A total of 2240 CVD events occurred, of which 1480 occurred within 2 years (5.9% mean 2-year event rate). Half of these events occurred within the 20% of the cohort identified as having HF.

Discussion

We present a new algorithm to improve CVD risk stratification in primary care for patients with established CVD. This is the first contemporary score that enables quantitative risk estimation for all patients with CVD, at a time distant to their CVD event. The risk of a future CVD event varied widely, with the median 2-year risk of CV death, MI or stroke ranging from 2% in the lowest risk decile to 34% in the highest risk decile. Over half of all CVD events occurred in the 20% of the cohort with the highest risk. When combined with primary prevention scores, this new score will enable quantitative stratification of risk across the continuum of primary and secondary CVD prevention.

External validation was performed by applying the score to a cohort of patients in a different country, allowing us to assess its geographical transportability.27 The median risks estimated for UK and NZ patients were very similar (UK 5.2%, NZ 5.0%) although the NZ score tended to overestimate risk in the UK cohort. Compared with the NZ cohort, the UK cohort had a very different ethnic profile (no Māori or Pacific Islander), lower rates of prior MI or stroke (25% vs 47%) and diabetes (29% vs 36%), and greater BP-lowering (91% vs 82%) and statin use (87% vs 75%) (online supplementary appendix D)E. Risk overestimation was greatest among the 20% of patients at highest risk, which are almost entirely those with HF. HF was defined in the same way in both datasets; however, the event rate in this group of patients was significantly lower in the UK than in NZ (8.5% vs 14.6%). The majority (70%) of patients with HF in the NZ cohort were defined via a prior hospitalisation for HF. In comparison, only 31% of patients with HF in the UK cohort had a prior hospitalisation for HF. Thus, differences in clinical practice between the two countries, such as the use of loop diuretics and coding of HF, may have contributed to the difference in score performance. Further analysis, including characterising the patients in whom the scores did not predict risk well, is beyond the scope of the current paper and will be explored in subsequent work.

Within secondary prevention models, a number of factors have been consistently important in their association with a subsequent event. In a Framingham model,28 TC:HDL and diabetes were significant predictors, with SBP and smoking also significant among women. The REACH registry29 of >45 000 patients with CVD from 29 countries was the basis of a model with similar eligibility and outcome definitions to our study, and similarly found HF, diabetes, smoking, a prior ischaemic event and BMI <20 kg/m2 to be statistically significant. Models from patients with coronary artery disease (CAD)3 30 31 also found similar significant factors, although HF was not significant in the EUROPA trial when predicting CV death, MI or cardiac arrest. The CALIBER group included 31 variables in models for stable patients with CAD to estimate risk of all-cause mortality and of non-fatal MI or coronary death.3 In contrast to other studies, we did not see a gender difference in risk and instead suggest a levelling effect once CVD has been established. This may be influenced by the greater representation of men in other cohorts, comprising up to 85% of subjects in clinical trials.

Clinical implications The risk estimate guides clinicians and patients in their discussions of individualised care planning. Instead of patients with prior CVD simply being told they are at ‘clinically high risk’, risk stratification informs more individualised care, and aids a discussion of factors amenable to risk reduction with lifestyle and medication changes. Most of the patients in this cohort were already on secondary prevention therapy and the observed risk is therefore an on-treatment risk, although this does not imply optimal dosage or therapy combination. High risk can be mitigated by ensuring patients are receiving standard secondary prevention therapies and that dosages of medications are optimised for the individual, other risk factors (such as smoking) are readdressed, and management of coexisting conditions such as diabetes are optimised. The score will also facilitate risk communication, aiding the healthcare professional/patient interaction and thus optimising implementation of risk reduction therapies. Clinical trials stratifying patients on the basis of risk are needed to quantify the benefit of additional therapies. A relatively low risk should not be used as a justification for not intensifying management or for withdrawing treatment.

Limitations Additional variables that may inform CVD risk, such as N-terminal pro B-type natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP), high sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP) and cognitive status, are not routinely measured in all patients and so are not available for inclusion in risk model development using general practice records and administrative data. Similarly, an index of socioeconomic disadvantage was included in preliminary analyses, in which increasing deprivation was associated with a modest increase in risk (adjusted HR=1.07 per quintile of deprivation score). However, as socioeconomic indices are country specific, and may not be routinely available in primary care, we elected to remove this variable from the risk score. The risk horizon of 2 years is shorter than the more familiar 5 or 10 years associated with primary prevention scores, which is important to bear in mind to avoid underestimation of risk in this patient group. Future risk scores will include extending the risk horizon to 5 years (when there is sufficient duration of follow-up for such models to be developed). It is difficult to identify an appropriate population for external validation. The NZ data used to develop the risk scores came from an explicit standardised CVD risk assessment undertaken in primary care and augmented by national dispensing and regional laboratory data. In contrast, the UK data used for validation were from incidental primary care visits not necessarily related to a CVD risk assessment. Completeness and timing of the measurements were therefore variable and, as discussed above, the NZ and UK cohorts have different risk profiles and event rates, particularly among patients with HF.