You are here

  • Home
  • Online First
  • Cardiac arrest survivors: short residual risk of death, long life expectancy

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Editorial
Cardiac arrest survivors: short residual risk of death, long life expectancy
  1. Kristian Kragholm1,2,3⇑,
  2. Christian Torp-Pedersen1,2,3
  1. 1 Department of Health Science and Technology, Aalborg University, Aalborg, Denmark
  2. 2 Departments of Cardiology, Aalborg University Hospital, Aalborg, Denmark
  3. 3 Department of Epidemiology/Biostatistics, Aalborg University Hospital, Aalborg, Denmark
  1. Correspondence to Dr Kristian Kragholm, Department of Health Science and Technology, Aalborg University, Sdr. Skovvej 15, Aalborg 9000, Denmark; kdks{at}rn.dk

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/heartjnl-2017-311259

Statistics from Altmetric.com

Until a few decades ago, nearly no one survived out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.1 A recently published meta-analysis of 79 outcome studies from around the world reported an overall survival rate of 7.6% that had not changed throughout the past three decades.2 Recent data are more optimistic and several studies have reported survival rates above 10%.3–6 The increasing number of patients surviving to hospital discharge have directed focus towards long-term outcomes of survival and function following cardiac arrest.7 8

In their Heart manuscipt Andrew et al9 focused on very long-term survival among 3449 patients discharged alive after out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in the years from 2000 to 2014. The setting was Victoria State, Australia, with a population of approximately 5.9 million people and an area of 2 27 000 km2. With a mean follow-up time of 12 years, Andrew and colleagues demonstrated that 8 out of 10 discharge survivors were alive after 5 years, 7 out of 10 after 10 years and 6 out of 10 after 15 years. The study reports a more than fivefold increased risk of death compared with the background population during the first year but similar relative risk at …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2017. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.