Long-term outcomes of provisional stenting compared with a two-stent strategy for bifurcation lesions: a meta-analysis of randomised trials

Interventional cardiologists all over the world face bifurcation lesions often. These have the highest risk of adverse events. This analysis provides long-term data on outcomes of PS compared with TS strategy which will guide the revascularisation strategy in these high-risk patients.

This is the first meta-analysis to compare long-term outcomes of PS with TS strategy for bifurcation lesions. This analysis includes a large patient population and suggests a superior outcome of initial PS strategy over upfront TS strategy. Meta-regression analysis showed that acute coronary syndrome is a treatment modifier and a TS strategy may be superior in that setting.

Current guidelines give a Class I recommendation for PS as the initial approach when the SB is not large and has only mild or moderate focal disease at the ostium. 10 This recommendation is based on RCTs with short-term clinical follow-up. Multiple meta-analyses compared the two strategies for addressing bifurcation lesions however with multiple caveats; including observational studies 11 or studies with short-term follow-up. 12 Given the scarcity of long-term data with either strategy, we aim to perform the first meta-analysis of RCTs to examine the long-term outcomes of PS versus TS strategies for the management of coronary bifurcation lesions.

Coronary bifurcation disease accounts for nearly 20% of coronary lesions requiring percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), 1 and is associated with worse clinical outcomes compared with non-bifurcation PCI. 2 Multiple randomised controlled clinical trials (RCTs) compared provisional stenting (PS) strategy (stenting the main vessel (MV) and balloon dilation of the side branch (SB) with bail-out stenting of SB only if at risk of occlusion) with two-stent (TS) technique (systematically stenting the MV and SB) for coronary bifurcation lesions reporting mostly short-term clinical outcomes. 3–6 In a patient-level analysis of the largest two RCTs done to date, PS was associated with superior clinical and angiographic outcomes compared with TS at 9 months of follow-up. 7 This was driven mostly by the results of BBC1 (British Bifurcation Coronary Study), 8 as the clinical outcomes in NORDIC 1 (NORDIC Bifurcation Study 1) were equivocal. 9

We further performed a sensitivity analysis excluding studies with follow-up less than 3 years. Based on significant heterogeneity seen with the outcome of MACE, random effects meta-regression analyses were performed with age, diabetes mellitus (DM), acute coronary syndrome (ACS), final kissing balloon (FKB) dilation and true bifurcation. All analyses were conducted by using STATA software V.14.

Outcomes were analysed by an intention-to-treat analysis. The weighted mean follow-up duration with weighted SD were calculated based on the sample size. Independent sample t-test was used to test for statistically significant differences in the standardised mean difference for continuous variables between comparator groups. We reported clinical outcomes and their respective effect size in all of the included studies by using risk ratios (RRs), with the corresponding 95% CIs. To calculate a summary estimate across all included studies, we used random effects models (DerSimonian and Laird). 16 Heterogeneity testing was performed by using Higgins I 2 test. 17 An I 2 >50% was considered to be indicative of significant heterogeneity. All the p values were two tailed with statistical significance level at 0.05. Publication bias was calculated using the Egger method. 18

Data on population size, patient demographics, procedure strategies and outcomes of the included trials were extracted independently by two physician reviewers (RN and FH). The data were further revised by a third reviewer (MS) for accuracy. Discrepancies regarding data incorporation were resolved through consensus among all authors. Data about trial design including multicentre recruitment, blinded assessment of outcomes, adequate description of treatment assignment methods, as well as percentage of follow-up completion in both arms were also extracted to assess for the quality of the included trials. 15 The number of events for clinical outcomes in each arm was tabulated. Outcomes were reported according to the longest follow-up available.

The primary outcome of interest was all-cause mortality. Secondary outcomes of interest included major adverse cardiac events (MACE), myocardial infarction (MI), target lesion revascularisation (TLR) and stent thrombosis (ST). MACE was defined by the included trials as the composite of death, MI and target vessel revascularisation (TVR). ST was defined according to the academic research consortium definition. 14 Online s upplementary table 1 detailed the definitions of outcomes in included trials.

We included RCTs comparing PS versus TS strategy for bifurcation lesions irrespective of the specific stenting technique and SB diameter. RCTs reporting long-term clinical outcomes of interest at follow-up duration of at least 1 year or more were eligible for inclusion. We excluded non-randomised studies, retrospective cohorts, studies comparing two different techniques of complex stenting and studies with follow-up duration less than 1 year.

The current study was conducted according to the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic reviews and Meta-Analyses guidelines. 13 A systematic search of online databases including PubMed, Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials (CENTRAL), EBSCO, EMBASE, Web of Science and CINAHL databases was performed until the end of August 2016 for English language peer-reviewed RCTs using the keywords ‘provisional,’ ‘complex,’ ‘bifurcation’ and ‘outcomes.’ We screened studies’ abstracts for established inclusion/exclusion criteria and studies that were relevant to our search were downloaded and full manuscripts were reviewed. The reference lists of the retrieved articles were reviewed for additional studies not identified from the initial database search. Major conference abstracts were reviewed for RCTs meeting inclusion criteria. Figure 1 illustrates the search strategy.

In the sensitivity analysis including only the four RCTs which reported follow-up at a duration ≥3 years, 20–23 a total of 1347 patients were included. PS was associated with lower risk of all-cause mortality (4.14% vs 7.45%; RR=0.57; 95% CI 0.36 to 0.88; p=0.01; I 2 =0%), MACE (16.24% vs 21.71%; RR=0.71; 95% CI 0.52 to 0.97; p=0.03; I 2 =23%) and MI (2.09% vs 5.08%; RR=0.45; 95% CI 0.21 to 0.96; p=0.04; I 2 =0%) compared with TS technique, at mean weighted follow-up of 4.6±0.7 years. The risk of TLR and ST were similar with PS (1.16% vs 1.43%; RR=0.81; 95% CI 0.57 to 1.15; p=0.24; I 2 =0%, and 1.86% vs 2.31%; RR=0.75; 95% CI 0.19 to 2.84; p=0.67; I 2 =38%, respectively) compared with TS ( figures 4 and 5 ). Meta-regression analyses identified increased risk of MACE with PS in patients presenting with ACS (p=0.05), but no treatment effect modification was observed with age (p=0.37), DM (p=0.28), FKB dilation (p=0.9) and true bifurcation (p=0.07). Table 2 summarises the outcomes of interest.

Including trials with follow-up of 1 year or more, a weighted mean follow-up of 3.0±1.6 years was obtained and PS was associated with a lower risk of all-cause mortality (2.89% vs 4.38%; RR=0.66; 95% CI 0.45 to 0.98; p=0.04; I 2 =0%) compared with TS. No difference between PS and TS was observed regarding MACE (15.78% vs 15.68%; RR=0.98; 95% CI 0.70 to 1.34; p=0.88; I 2 =65%), MI (5.17% vs 6.49%; RR=0.79; 95% CI 0.53 to 1.19; p=0.27; I2=18%), TLR (9.92% vs 8.51%; RR=1.19; 95% CI 0.78 to 1.81; p=0.42; I 2 =54%) or ST (1.40% vs 1.91%; RR=0.77; 95% CI 0.39 to 1.48; p=0.43; I 2 =0%) ( figures 2 and 3 ).

Our initial search yielded 253 studies for possible inclusion. On further review, eight randomised trials reported outcomes at 1-year follow-up or more met our inclusion criteria. 19–26 ( Figure 1 details the search strategy.) A total of 2778 patients were enrolled in these trials: 1386 patients in the PS arm and 1392 patients in the complex stenting arm. The mean age of the population was 63.2±1.51 years; 56% of the population underwent PCI for stable coronary artery disease (CAD) while 44% underwent PCI for the ACS. PS was associated with shorter procedural time (53.2±9.6 vs 63.8±16.2 min; p<0.001), shorter fluoroscopy time (18.8±4.7 vs 23.2±4.0 min; p<0.001) and less volume of contrast used (238.7±74.8 vs 257.6±74.2 mL; p<0.001) compared with TS technique. The overall crossover rate and SB stenting in the provisional arm was 12%. Details about the patient demographics and procedure details are reported in table 1 . Quality assessment of the included trials is reported in online s upplementary table 2 .

Discussion

In the first meta-analysis of long-term outcomes of RCTs, PS was associated with lower all-cause mortality compared with TS in 2778 patients undergoing PCI for coronary bifurcation lesions (number need to treat=67). In sensitivity analysis restricted to trials reporting outcomes at 3 years or more of follow-up, our analysis suggests the lower risk of MI with PS compared with TS as a possible mechanism for the decreased all-cause mortality at mean follow-up of 4.6 years. That analysis also showed decreased risk of MACE with PS versus TS which is also likely driven by lower risk of MI. Meta-regression analysis identified ACS as a possible treatment modifier for outcome of MACE in bifurcation stenting, suggesting that PS is associated with improved long-term outcomes more so in stable CAD than ACS lesions.

Similar to our analysis, the recently published patient-level pooled analysis of BBC1 and NORDIC 1 studies reported 5-year long-term mortality to be lower with PS compared with TS.20 Interestingly, the Kaplan-Meier curves for all-cause mortality in that analysis started separating at around 2 years of follow-up. This explains why all previous meta-analyses and RCTs which reported outcomes at a shorter duration of follow-up failed to capture such benefit.27–29 This leads us to hypothesise that MACE and MI trends may also follow a similar path. MACE in true bifurcation was significantly lower with PS versus TS in NORDIC 1 trial and Kaplan-Meier curve also started separating after 2 years of follow-up. This may offer an explanation as to why MACE and MI in our analysis were only significantly lower with PS versus TS at the longest mean follow-up of 4.6 years and not when studies with 1-year to 2-year outcomes were included in the analysis. It is likely that the long-term mortality benefit observed with PS as compared with TS is multifactorial, driven mostly by MI as shown in the sensitivity analysis. Other possible outcomes which may have contributed to mortality but unfortunately are not available for analysis include congestive heart failure, sudden cardiac death, procedural major bleeding, stroke, coronary artery bypass graft and contrast-induced nephropathy. Our analysis shows a significantly higher load of contrast used in TS compared with PS.

Among the different studies included in this meta-analysis, the DKCRUSH-II was the only trial that demonstrated a potential harm with PS strategy.19 The trial enrolled a higher proportion of patients with ACS (~81%) compared with the other trials which included on average 29% ACS.20–26 Our meta-regression analysis demonstrated that the risk of MACE increased with a PS strategy in the setting of ACS. The results of the DKCRUSH trial as well as our meta-regression analysis suggest that a complete revascularisation strategy with TS technique in patients with ACS may be preferred. The high thrombotic burden in patients with ACS poses an increased risk for ST and SB occlusion. This is implied in current PCI guidelines which recommend double stenting technique where the risk of side-branch occlusion is high (Class IIa).

The SMART-STRATEGY trial (optimal strategy for SB stenting in coronary bifurcation lesion) compared a provisional conservative strategy with an aggressive strategy entailing SB ballooning, simultaneous kissing balloon (~70%) and TAP stenting (~30%) in patients with large bifurcation lesions and found significantly higher risk of target vessel failure (TVF) defined as a composite of cardiac death, spontaneous MI or TVR at 3 years with aggressive strategy. The crossover to the TS technique was an independent predictor of TVF.21 The higher adverse event rate with aggressive strategy in SMART-STRATEGY trial and with routine TS technique in our analysis may be due to that majority of SB lesions do not have functional significance after stent implantation in the MV as assessed by fractional flow reserve (FFR).30 In a study of 230 patients, only 17.8% of SBs were functionally significant by FFR after MV stenting.30

American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association guidelines note that FKB inflation after elective double stenting is supported by clinical evidence provided by an observational prospective study which suggested that in patients treated with ‘crush’ stenting technique, those who received FKB had more favourable long-term outcomes compared with those without FKB.31 However, that study did not assess use of FKB in PS strategy. The Nordic-Baltic Bifurcation Study III randomised 477 patients with a bifurcation lesion to FKB or no FKB after MV stenting. At 6 months, there was no difference in rates of MACE between either strategy; however, SB restenosis was higher in the no FKB arm compared with the FKB.32

At the longest mean follow-up of 4.6 years, this meta-analysis suggested that an initial PS strategy was associated with lower risk of MACE, MI and mortality compared with TS strategy. The two randomised trials which published detailed 5-year outcomes failed to show any difference in the clinical outcomes between both strategies in their primary analysis.22 23 In a post hoc analysis of the NORDIC 1 trial, 5-year MACE was significantly lower with PS versus TS in true bifurcation lesions and not the entire cohort.23 Our meta-regression analysis however did not suggest that true bifurcation had an impact on the outcome of MACE.

Due to insufficient data, we were unable to examine whether different TS techniques lead to different clinical outcomes in comparison to PS. Two RCTs compared culotte with TAP stenting and culotte with crush stenting and showed no difference in clinical outcomes.33 34 However, culotte stenting technique was shown to have better angiographic outcomes compared with TAP stenting.33 While in the DKCRUSH-III (Double kissing (DK) crush versus culotte stenting for the treatment of unprotected distal left main bifurcation lesions: DKCRUSH-III, a multicentre randomised study comparing double-stent techniques), double-kiss crush technique was associated with lower MACE at 3 years of follow-up compared with culotte in distal left main disease.35

Finally, coronary bifurcation lesions are a complex subset of patients who are at an increased risk of short-term and long-term adverse cardiovascular events compared with single lesions and other complex CAD including triple vessel disease and chronic total occlusions. Extending the duration of dual antiplatelet therapy beyond 12 months may be associated with lower risk of adverse cardiovascular events compared with shorter duration.36 Use of second-generation drug-eluting stent may be protective against TVF.37 Further investigations to identify strategies to decrease long-term adverse cardiovascular events in bifurcation lesions are required.