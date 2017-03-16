Catecholaminergic polymorphic tachycardia: underestimated and overtreated?

When the first four cases of catecholaminergic polymorphic tachycardia (CPVT) were reported over 40 years ago,1 we could only speculate about the incidence, cause and treatment of this elusive and lethal disease. Since then, important progress has been made in the understanding of CPVT, from bench to bedside. In 1999, Swan et al2 described a linkage to chromosome 1q42-q43, and 2 years later, the gene was identified as coding for the ryanodine receptor gene (RYR2). RYR2 has a crucial role in regulating the calcium homeostasis in the cardiac myocyte. In recent years, additional genes (CASQ2, CALM2 and TRD) involved in the calcium homeostasis have been discovered and linked to CPVT, although fewer cases have been identified with these mutations. The chance of finding a gene mutation in a patient with a definitive clinical diagnosis of CPVT is only around 60%–70%, with the majority in the RYR2 gene.

In their Heart manuscript, Broendberg et al3 looked at a Danish nationwide cohort of patients identified through their national hereditary heart database with a mean follow-up over 5 years. Their study showed a rather low prevalence of RYR2 mutations in the Danish population with a high number of events in previously asymptomatic family members. There were no deaths but a high rate of implantable cardioverter/defibrillator (ICD) implantation with complications due to multifocal atrial tachycardia, lead problems and electrical storm.

Previously, the incidence of CPVT has been estimated to be 1 in 10 000, whereas this study found only 1 in 100 000 Danish citizens affected by a RYR2 mutation. So far, there have been only a few population-based studies published.4 Does this mean we have overestimated the prevalence of the disease? There are three good reasons the actual incidence of CPVT in Denmark is significantly higher than reported. First, we expect only 60% of the patients with clinical CPVT carrying a mutation in the RYR2 gene, so the estimated incidence should be multiplied by 1.4. Second, due to incomplete follow-up, only 28 relatives of 23 probands—on average only 1.2 family members per affected family—were identified. Most larger studies report three to four family members on average per proband, so the incidence in Denmark should be closer to 1 in 10 000. Finally, there is failure to capture several patients in a genetic database, as either they are not yet diagnosed or the diagnosis of CPVT was not appreciated after their death. Sudden death is often falsely attributed to sudden infant death syndrome, seizures or other non-specific postmortem findings, while molecular autopsy is not performed. We should be aware that we do not yet have very reliable data for the prevalence of CPVT. Given the problems with diagnosis and the high lethality in combination with the difficulties to make a postmortem diagnosis, we can easily underestimate the prevalence of this disease.

Treatment options in CPVT have also evolved over the years, and where initially beta blockers and an ICD have been the only options, more recent studies show the added efficacy of flecainide5 and left cardiac sympathetic denervation (LCSD).6 Similar to other channelopathies, the selection criteria for ICD implantation remain poorly defined. Decisions are influenced by the anxiety of the patient, incomplete knowledge of risk and the doctor’s fear of legal litigation instead of being evidence based. Therefore, the ratio between adequate shock rates and complication rates is skewed, similar to this study. The authors here report a mean follow-up of 7 years for their ICD patients, with a complication rate of 32% due to lead or device malfunction and 7% (2 in 28 patients) with recurrent inadequate shocks due to multifocal atrial tachycardia. On the other hand, only 8 in 28 (29%) patients received what the authors counted as adequate shock. This number includes two patients with electrical storm, which can be considered an ICD complication.

These numbers are in line with other studies, showing that ICD implantation in the young has numerous difficulties, especially as ICDs seem not to be effective in reverting bidirectional ventricular tachycardia, and the adrenergic surge that results from a shock may contribute to an electrical storm.7 8 I would like to point out that a class IIA indication in various guidelines does not warrant ICD implantation in a patient; it only is considered a reasonable therapy option.

In this retrospective study, the use and dosage of flecainide were not recorded, and LCSD was not used. The outcome of this and other previously published studies should remind us to carefully weigh risks and benefits and consider the recent improvements in therapy with flecainide and LCSD when discussing therapy with the patient and the family. Given the changing evidence, it is to expected that the guidelines for treating CPVT will change accordingly in the future.

Although an ICD will be a life-saving therapy for some patients, we need a strategy for choosing the patients with the highest risk for sudden death despite other therapeutic measures. The number of patients has been too small in this study to identify risk factors for failure of medical therapy. Other studies suggest that results of exercise tests might be an indicator for the severity of the disease.9 Interestingly, the number of ‘positive’ exercise test results has been very low in the presented study despite the high number of clinically affected patients. It is not clear whether this is due to the exercise test protocol or the interpretation of the results. In our own unpublished experience, a ‘sprint’ rather than a Bruce protocol and repetitive testing is often helpful to trigger extrasystoles or non-sustained ventricular tachycardia. Both should be considered a ‘positive’ test in a patient with a known pathogenic RYR2 mutation.

In conclusion, this study underlines that one should not underestimate CPVT, as patients can be asymptomatic for a long periods in their life and then present with a fatal or a near-fatal event. Family screening and a very thorough diagnostic approach with multiple exercise tests can be life-saving. Making the diagnosis in the absence of an identifiable gene mutation can be difficult, and interpretation of the exercise test results is not straightforward. Atrial arrhythmias, including multifocal atrial tachycardia in this patient group, have been previously reported and are difficult to treat, although flecainide is potentially beneficial. If adherence to high-dose beta-blocker therapy is demanding or not efficacious, flecainide and LCSD should be considered first. ICD implantation as primary prophylaxis seems to be overtreatment with a high complication rate. Going one step further, we should also ask ourselves if an arrest in an undiagnosed, untreated CPVT patient should always trigger an ICD implantation, although this might be walking a bit closer towards the abyss.

Acknowledgments I would like to thank my colleague Andrew Davis for his support and corrections with this editorial.