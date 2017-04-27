You are here

  • Home
  • Online First
  • It is not how old you are, it is how you are old: need for changes in the management of infective endocarditis in the elderly

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Editorial
It is not how old you are, it is how you are old: need for changes in the management of infective endocarditis in the elderly
  1. Fabio Chirillo
  1. Correspondence to Dr Fabio Chirillo, Direttore SC Cardiologia, Ospedale San Bassiano, Via dei Lotti 40, 36061 Bassano del Grappa (VI), Italy; fchirillo{at}tin.it

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/heartjnl-2017-311411

Statistics from Altmetric.com

The world’s population is ageing at an expedited rate. By the end of the century, a person is expected to live for 81 years in developing nations and 89 years in developed countries where individuals 85 years and older are now the fastest growing part of the population.1 The elderly population has clearly benefited from medical progress; degenerative heart diseases are now successfully treated in the vast majority of elderly patients by means of less invasive techniques with reduced procedural risks and increased survival. However, the increasing number of cardiovascular electronic devices, prosthetic valve and transcatheter aortic valve implantations, along with frequent invasive diagnostic or therapeutic procedures performed in elderly may contribute to the rise of infections such as infective endocarditis(IE). Infections in the elderly represent a major challenge because of atypical clinical presentation, different epidemiology, high frequency and lethality. The management of infection in this population has been poorly explored, and international guidelines do not recommend adapting the therapeutic strategy to the patient’s functional status and comorbidities.

Clinical case series consistently described that older patients with IE tend to have a higher mortality are less likely to have surgery and more likely to have prosthetic devices and infections with bacteria from the gut or urinary tract. Moreover, older people are more likely to present insidiously with smaller vegetations and less embolic manifestations.2–5

However, older age is an ill-defined entity. Most published studies focused on patients aged over 65 years, while few papers have evaluated IE among octogenarians. Oliver et al 6 in their Heart manuscript, present the clinical and microbiological characteristics of IE in the very old (ie, >80 year) patients and compared with old (65–80 years) and adult (<65 years) population. There were some peculiar aspects of IE in the oldest group: Enterococci and Streptococcus gallolyticus were the more frequent …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2017. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.

Linked Articles

  • Special populations
    Infective endocarditis in octogenarians
    Léopold Oliver Cécile Lavoute Roch Giorgi Erwan Salaun Sandrine Hubert Jean-Paul Casalta Frédérique Gouriet Sebastien Renard Ludivine Saby Jean-Francois Avierinos Laurie-Anne Maysou Alberto Riberi Dominique Grisoli Anne-Claire Casalta Frédéric Collart Didier Raoult Gilbert Habib
    Heart 2017; - Published Online First: 21 Apr 2017. doi: 10.1136/heartjnl-2016-310853